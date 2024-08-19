Maria Caruso's Bodiography Unveils 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maria Caruso's Bodiography has announced its 2024-2025 season, promising a year rich with groundbreaking performances, artistic collaborations, and the continued elevation of dance as an expressive and influential art form. The season will feature a mix of world premieres, revivals, and special collaborations that highlight the company's commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement.

November 14-17, 2024: World Premiere of Evensong

Kicking off the season is the highly anticipated world premiere of Evensong, Maria Caruso's first full-length ballet, set to the evocative compositions of acclaimed composer Kevin Keller. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between Caruso and Keller, as they bring Keller's rich, atmospheric music to life through Caruso's visionary choreography. The premiere promises to be a landmark event, blending Keller's soundscapes with Caruso's innovative dance language, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

November 21-24, 2024: Evensong's Off-Broadway Debut

Following its world premiere, Evensong will continue to captivate audiences with a limited run Off-Broadway. This performance takes place on the same stage that hosted Caruso's internationally celebrated solo performance, Metamorphosis. Bringing Evensong to New York City not only showcases the growing presence of dance within the commercial theatre scene but also resonates deeply with Keller's music, originally conceived in this vibrant city. The Off-Broadway run will undoubtedly elevate the production to new heights, reaching a broader audience and deepening the artistic dialogue.

December 13-14, 2024: The Nutcracker at La Roche University

The holiday season will be filled with magic as the La Roche University Performing Arts Program and Bodiography's Student Company present the timeless classic, The Nutcracker. Co-directed by Kirstie Corso and Isaac Ray, this adaptation has been tailored for La Roche University's unique performance space. This enchanting production promises to delight audiences of all ages and will be offered as a free event, making it an accessible holiday treat for the entire community.

January/February TBA 2024: Tapestry In Motion at Armstrong County High School

Maria Caruso returns to her hometown for Tapestry In Motion, a performance that builds upon last year's successful collaboration with the Armstrong County Arts Council. This event will feature a new cohort of 11 local artists, mentored by previous participants. Caruso will also create an original work specifically for the show's opening, showcasing the talents of 11 local student artists performed by the Bodiography Student Company. This event will be a heartfelt celebration of the community's artistic spirit, weaving together emerging talents with established artists.

March 22, 2025: Spring Gala at Kelly-Strayhorn Theater

The Spring Gala will shine a spotlight on the emerging talents of Bodiography's Student Company and La Roche University's dance majors. Featuring an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary works choreographed by Kirstie Corso and guest artists Antonello Apicella and Andrea Levick, the evening will begin with a premiere piece by Isaac Ray, performed by Bodiography Contemporary Ballet. The event will also feature live musical accompaniment by soprano Hannah Shepard and pianist Becky Billock, making for an unforgettable night of dance and music.

May 18, 2025: New Collaborative Work with Duo Junction

This season will also showcase a new ballet by Caruso that brings together the dynamic interpretation of Dave Brubeck's 2-piano piece "Points on Jazz", performed by Becky Billock and Jack Kurutz. This collaboration is expected to offer a seamless blend of musical and dance artistry, providing audiences with a fresh and captivating performance experience.

June 14-15, 2025: Bodiography Center for Movement's Spring Concert

The season will culminate in the Spring Concert at Kelly-Strayhorn Theater, celebrating the achievements of students from the Bodiography Center for Movement. This event will highlight their growth across a variety of dance forms, from classical ballet to contemporary styles, offering a diverse and dynamic program that showcases the artistic journey of these aspiring dancers. Dive into the world of dance with Maria Caruso's Bodiography. This season promises unparalleled experiences and a chance to witness the dance community's relentless pursuit of artistic excellence. Don't miss out!

