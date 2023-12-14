MY FAIR LADY Comes to the Benedum Center in January

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that the Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is coming to Pittsburgh on January 30 to February 4, 2024, at the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street. This national Broadway touring production is presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, part of the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series.

For event information, visit Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources TrustArts.org, by calling 412-456-4800, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Orders for groups of 10+ tickets or more may be placed by calling 412-471-6930, email groupsales@trustarts.org, or submit a group ticket reservation online at TrustArts.org/groupsales. For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival.

This touring production welcomes Anette Barrios-Torres as Eliza Doolittle, returning cast includes Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, John Adkison as Colonel Pickering, Nathan Haltiwanger as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins, Maeghin Mueller takes over the role of Mrs. Pearce, and Christopher Isolano joins the company as Zoltan Karpathy.

The production's ensemble will feature Lauren Emily Alagna, Nick Berke, Evan Bertram, Nicholas Carroll, Shannon Conboy, Ryaan Farhadi, Andrew Fehrenbacher, Kelly Gleason, Jackson Hurt, Michelle Lemon, Derek Luscutoff, Ashton Norris, Jessica Ordaz, Rafa Pepén, Kumari Small, Charlie Tingen, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, John Viso, Gerri Weagraff and Mary Beth Webber.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15h, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” Lincoln Center Theater's production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival.” New York Magazine described it as “Enthralling,” adding that “Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking,” and Entertainment Weekly raved “A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment.”

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers. Casting by Binder Casting. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Rebecca Radziejeski, alongside assistant stage manager Zoe Steenwyk. James A. Woodard serves as company manager, alongside assistant company manager Abi Steinberg.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is produced by Crossroads Live North America.