Lincoln Park Opens Season With Magical MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Revolting children take the stage in Lincoln Park's season opener "Matilda the Musical" October 4-20. Tickets are available online at www.lincolnparkarts.org/events, or by calling the Lincoln Park Box office at (724) 576-4644.

Audiences will be inspired by the story of an extraordinary little girl who proves that with courage and cleverness, you can do anything you put your mind to. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, "Matilda" will thrill audiences of all ages with high-energy singing and dancing and inspire children and adults alike to take their destiny into their own hands.

"Anyone who is a kid, has a kid, or has ever been a kid will fall in love with the charm of Matilda," says Lincoln Park's Producing Artistic Director Justin Fortunato. "Whether it's believing in the power of knowledge, seeing the amazing technical effects on our stage, or waking up the magic we all have inside of us, this is a show that explores childhood and life from all angles and proves that even the smallest of people can have a huge impact on the world."

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. The school's evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules, but armed with her imagination, the knowledge she gained from books, and belief in herself, Matilda is just what the students need!

"This show features a multi-generational cast and is perfect for the entire family. We want audiences to come to Lincoln Park for an entire day of entertainment, so we are excited to partner with The Neighborhood North Museum of Play in presenting 'The Knowledge Store' prior to each show," says Fortunato.

Featuring a pop-up children's museum full of interactive fun and games including giant Legos, sensory bins, STEM experiments, an Usborne Book Fair with the best books for children and teens, and delicious Witch Flavor?, Inc. ice cream, The Knowledge Store is a free event in conjunction with the show, open two hours prior to the show in Lincoln Park's BlackBox Theater.

Bringing this show to life is a 40-person cast that features some of the best, most energetic talent from across the region. Sixth-grader Bella Fritz of Gibsonia plays the role of Matilda and Tim Hartman plays Miss Trunchbull. Dominic Raymond of Irwin and Lucia Williams of Presto play Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.

"Matilda the Musical" is presented as part of "Live in the Moment," Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center's 2019-2020 Highmark Blue Cross / Blue Shield Subscription Series. The region's premier arts-and-education destination, Lincoln Park is located in a beautiful park setting in Midland (Beaver County) Pennsylvania. The Center is home to the renowned Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, and creates authentic, real-world learning opportunities for young people by offering high-quality, professionally-produced musicals, plays, concerts, ballets, readings, and exhibits for patrons of all ages. For more information, visit www.LincolnParkArts.org.





