Januscary Film Festival Comes to The Harris Theater Next Month

The festival runs January 6-11.

Dec. 13, 2022  

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the return of the Januscary Film Festival at the Harris Theater, January 6-11. Back with six different new and classic horror films, this film festival dares to be scarier than ever. Januscary features a one day only Abbott & Costello Double Feature hosted by Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier on January 8th. Children 12 and under can enjoy this screening completely for free! The five remaining films include Slash/Back, Kids vs. Aliens, Huesera, Thrust!, and Satanic Hispanics.

"When thinking of classic horror icons, one will likely imagine the likes of Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, or the Wolf Man. However, there are two that are severely overlooked" says Joseph Morrison, programming and venue manager of the Harris Theater. "Bud Abbott and Lou Costello are unconventional, but should be considered horror icons in their own way. The legendary comedy duo left a huge mark on the comedy scene and pioneered many techniques of both stand-up and movie comedy. They also helped save not only their own careers but the longevity of Universal Monsters as well. I am beyond excited to bring this and the other great horror films to the Harris as a part of Januscary."

Guests can purchase tickets to all Januscary films* by building a five-film festival pass in their cart, which saves $3 per ticket. Each festival pass purchase includes a free exclusive Januscary enamel pin and an introductory Partners membership to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. For tickets, please visit the Harris Theater box office, call 412-456-6666, or buy online at TrustArts.org/Film.

*The film Thrust! is excluded from the film pass and requires a separate $15.00 ticket.


