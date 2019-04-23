Cross-Stitch Theater Company Prepares For Inaugural Production

Cross-Stitch Theater Company will officially launch this May with their inaugural production, "Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice". This classic story has been adapted for the stage by Pittsburgh local, Marsha Mayhak and is directed by Amy Dick. Performances will take place May 9-11 at 7:30pm and May 12 at 2pm in the Genesius Theater at Duquesne University. Tickets will cost $15.

Cross-Stitch Theater Company was formed by Duquesne University graduates Marsha Mayhak and Amy Dick in an effort to provide more theatrical leadership opportunities for women. "As female artists ourselves, we have observed a lack of opportunities afforded to women in theater, and in the world more broadly. Women are often passed over for directorial and production positions, and their written work is often overshadowed by the works of canonical authors who are, almost by default, male," explain Mayhak and Dick.

Cross-Stitch will focus on producing works that are written and directed by women and performed by everyone. They are dedicated to establishing an equitable theater environment which places emphasis on female artistic expression. The hope is that their efforts will bring lesser-heard voices to the forefront, and will inspire women of all ages to seek and create platforms of their own. They want to help female-driven theater to thrive in Pittsburgh.

Marsha Mayhak is a 2015 graduate of Duquesne University. Marsha has worked on stage and administratively with numerous theater groups in the area, including PICT Classic Theatre, Gemini Children's Theater, Pittsburgh Playwrights, Little Lake, Throughline, and Pittsburgh New Works Festival. Her adaptation of Pride & Prejudice was first produced by Steel City Shakespeare Center in 2016.

Amy Dick graduated in 2018 from Duquesne University with an MA in English where she was a graduate teaching fellow and research assistant. As an actor, Amy has worked in Pennsylvania and Ohio with companies such as Ohio Shakespeare Festival and Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks. She is recently was the Assistant Director for The Strand Theatre's production of The Importance of Being Earnest in West Virginia.





