City Theatre to Present SITI Company's THE MEDIUM

City Theatre has announced the third show of its 2021/2022 subscription season, The Medium by Siti Company. When the company first created The Medium, a post-modern deconstruction of the musings of writer/philosopher Marshall McLuhan, it appeared at City Theatre twenty-five years ago. Five plays have premiered between the two companies since that time and multiple collaborations have been launched between artists.

"We are thrilled and delighted to bring our production of The Medium back home to City Theatre," said Anne Bogart, Co-Artistic Director of Siti Company. "Our long association with Pittsburgh, Marc Masterson, and City Theatre conspire to make this a meaningful event indeed. The production was originally created in 1993 and conceived to explore the then-burgeoning field of technology through the lens of Marshall McLuhan. We follow the famous Canadian philosopher of media studies on an Alice in Wonderland-like journey through the landscape of his profound insights about the effects of media upon the human experience. Now, nearly thirty years later, the play seems even more relevant to the world that we inhabit today than it did when we first created it."

First seen at City Theatre in 1996 and based on the writings of Marshall McLuhan, The Medium explores the effect of media and emerging technologies on our perceptions, our psyches, and our personal lives. Following its newly adapted revival in Pittsburgh, the City Theatre production of The Medium will tour to BAM in New York City.

"City Theatre is proud to be a part of the internationally renowned Siti Company's past, present and future," said Marc Masterson, Co-Artistic Director of City Theatre. "This collaboration has spanned four decades and has generated productions that have been seen all over the world."

The Medium is directed by Anne Bogart and features performers Will Bond, Gian-Murray Gianino, Ellen Lauren, Barney O'Hanlon, Violeta Picayo, and Stephen Duff Webber; with scenic and lighting by Siti Company member Brian H. Scott, costumes by Obie Award-Winner Gabriel Berry, and soundscape by Tony Award-Winner Darron L. West. Patti Kelly is production stage manager.

2022 COVID-19 VACCINATION & SAFETY POLICY:



VACCINATIONS ARE REQUIRED for all audience members. Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the Theatre with their valid ticket.

Proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination. Guests may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy. Digital Vaccination Passport Apps are also acceptable.



The only exceptions are:

guests under the age of 12, who must be accompanied by an adult that meets the venue's vaccination requirements; or

guests who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief.

For guests who are not able to be vaccinated for one of the reasons listed above, they must provide proof one of the following instead of evidence of vaccination:

negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time, or

negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Entry will be denied for guests who do not provide the documentation as required above.

All staff and patrons will also be required to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose while indoors at City Theatre.

City Theatre continues to monitor the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to adapt its mitigation and safety policies. All staff, artists, and volunteers at City Theatre are fully vaccinated. In addition, the organization has expanded and reconfigured its public lobby to provide greater distancing, and updated its HVAC systems and filtering (MERV-13).

Patrons are encouraged to visit CityTheatreCompany.org/Covid-Safety for all current Covid-19 policies which are routinely updated based on current scientific guidelines and recommendations.

ABOUT THE MEDIUM

Created & performed by Siti Company

Conceived & Directed by Anne Bogart

First seen at City Theatre in 1996 and based on the writings of Marshall McLuhan, The Medium explores the effect of media and emerging technologies on our perceptions, our psyches, and our personal lives. "Bogart and her company fuse the cerebral to the visceral in 90 minutes of exhilarating, funny, exasperating, and surprisingly moving theater." -- San Franciso Chronicle.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

January 22 through February 13, 2022

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.

For a complete listing of show times, please visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489.

OPENING NIGHT

Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES:

ASL Interpretation: Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:00pm

Open Caption & Audio Description: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2:00pm

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION:

412.431.CITY (2489) or CityTheatreCompany.org Tickets start at $29

Pick-Your-Price Previews: January 22 - 27, 2022

Pay What You Want Performance: Saturday, February 5 at 1:00pm

WHERE:

City Theatre Main Stage

1300 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 (South Side)

Port Authority bus routes: 48, 51, 54, 81, 83

PARKING:

Patron parking is available in the lot across from the City Theatre entrances (1317 Bingham Street) for $10, subject to availability.