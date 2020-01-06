City Theatre to Host Screening of WHEN MY SLEEPING DRAGON WOKE

City Theatre will host a screening of When My Sleeping Dragon Woke, a documentary by Chuck Schultz about Sharon Washington's play Feeding the Dragon which had its world premiere at City Theatre in the fall of 2016.

The rough cut screening offers the public and members of the theatre and film community an advance viewing of a new documentary film, and the opportunity to provide constructive feedback and participate in an intimate behind-the-scenes conversation with filmmaker Chuck Schultz and film's subject actor/playwright Sharon Washington.

A public screening will take place on January 27th in the Lester Hamburg Studio Theatre at 6:30pm. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

Since receiving its world premiere at City Theatre, Feeding the Dragon went on to productions at Hartford Stage and then to a successful run Off-Broadway at Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theater in the Spring of 2018 Ms. Washington was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Aware for Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show and won an Audelco Award for Solo Performance. Ms. Washinton was also the 2017-18 Primary Stages Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence.

Feeding the Dragon was also produced as an audio book by Audible.com where it became a Top Ten Best Seller.

ABOUT THE FILM

When My Sleeping Dragon Woke 82 minutes

A little girl grows up in a custodial apartment hidden inside a New York City Public Library, where her father stokes its coal furnace 24/7. Four decades later, the little girl-turned-actor Sharon Washington chooses the theatre to reckon with her fairytale like childhood filled with real and imagined dragons, family secrets, forgiveness and a world filled with books.

"What sets this one apart, besides the unusual setting, is Ms. Washington herself, an assured performer whose presence and passion elevate even the most subtle moments of her tale." - Pittsburgh Post Gazette

" It is a childhood memoir, a love story, and a slice of American history. The fabric consists of an artfully woven tale of the love for family, community, and literature." - PA Theater Guide

"Washington is a generous and engaging storyteller who slips in and out of the many characters she deploys in the service of her story with ease and conviction." - Pittsburgh Tatler

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION: 412.431.CITY (2489) or CityTheatreCompany.org Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

WHERE: 1300 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 (South Side) Port Authority bus routes: 48, 51, 54, 81, 83

PARKING: Patron parking is available in the newly renovated and repaved lot across from the City Theatre entrances for $9, subject to availability.

ABOUT CITY THEATRE: Founded in 1975, City Theatre is in its 45th season as Pittsburgh's home for bold new plays. Located in the historic South Side on its four-building cultural campus, the company produces a season of regional and world premieres, including the upcoming PerkUp PerKup by Isaac Gomez and F*ck7thGrade by Jill Sobule and Liza Birkenmeier; its renowned Young Playwrights Festival, celebrating its 20th year; a season-long reading series of new works in progress; and the annual Momentum Festival. City Theatre's mission is to provide an artistic home for the development and production of contemporary plays of substance and ideas that engage and challenge a diverse audience. With an annual average operating budget of $3 million, City is the largest performing arts organization not located in Pittsburgh's downtown Cultural District and is a constituent and core member of the League of Resident Theaters (LORT), Theatre Communications Group (TCG), and the National New Play Network (NNPN). Marc Masterson returned as Artistic Director in July 2018, after an 18 year absence, to join Managing Director James McNeel as co-leaders of the organization.

