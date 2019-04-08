City Theatre Presents World Premiere Of WE ARE AMONG US

City Theatre wraps up its 44th season, appropriately titled Your World Our Stage with creative partnerships surrounding the world premiere of its sixth production, We Are Among Us by Stephen Belber. We Are Among Us investigates the personal cost of war and what it means to survive. It is directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt and will run on the City Theatre Main Stage, May 11 - June 2, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

As part of the world premiere process, City hosted a workshop for the creative team in December culminating in an in-process public reading as part of the theater's Momentum Reading Series. We Are Among Us is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. This production is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. Support was also provided by the Venturous Theater Fund of Tides Foundation.

"I couldn't be more excited to world-premiere We Are Among Us at City Theatre," said playwright Stephen Belber. "The play was first conceived following a trip I took to Afghanistan, and further inspired when I met up with my Afghan interpreter on that trip, who was subsequently living in Los Angeles. From the moment I sent the play to the City Theatre creative staff, they have embraced its goals, its style, its intended humor-all with great openness, for which I'm extremely appreciative."

In developing the production, City is working with consultant Noorulhaq Fazly to ensure accuracy in representation of Afghan characters. Noorhulhaq was introduced to the company through a partnership with No One Left Behind, an organization that is helping Afghan and Iraqi combat allies resettle safely in the United States, facilitating the entire process, ultimately assisting these families in their welcome to and integration into American society. In less than two years, they have welcomed over 20 families to Pittsburgh. No One Left Behind is a long-time collaborator with season-long City Connects partner Literacy Pittsburgh, whose work will also be featured in conjunction with the production.

"This unique partnership provides an opportunity for our students to experience the arts, while fostering awareness about our mission to a new audience," said Carey Harris, Literacy Pittsburgh CEO. "We look forward to offering audiences at We Are Among Us the chance to learn about the immigrant experience in Pittsburgh as well as our efforts to help these families thrive in their new home."

In addition, City will be hosting an artisan market with City Connects partner All for All, a program of the Pittsburgh-based social enterprise organization Change Agency which connects people, organization, and communities to actions that build a welcoming and inclusive region for all. The artisan market will take place on Saturday May 11 from 12:00- 6:00pm at City Theatre.

"We're excited to partner with City Theatre to introduce our growing network of immigrant and refugee artisans to a new audience through the City Connects program," says Betty Cruz, All for All project director. Adding, "Our artisans specialize in everything from handmade jewelry and clothing to upcycled goods, and represent seven different countries-from Venezuela to Somalia to Syria."

In an effort to better serve the community and to reduce economic barriers to entry, City is continuing Pick-Your-Price-Previews: tickets start at just $5 (plus fees) to all performances May 11-16. See details at CityTheatreCompany.org. This offer may not be combined with discounts. There will also be a pay-what-you-want performance on Saturday April 20 at 1pm.





