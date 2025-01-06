City Theatre Presents THE REAL JAMES BOND...WAS DOMINICAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theatre has announced the third show of the 2024/2025 season, a coming-of-age story – the DNAWORKS production of The Real James Bond...was Dominican written and performed by Christophers Rivas, developed with and directed by Daniel Banks. The production features live music performed by Jonathan Gomez.

“Ever since discovering Rubirosa, I have always wondered, how my life would have been different if James Bond, the character I loved most as a child, looked like me, had my nose, my skin, my hair... What confidence might I have had if I wasn't running around pretending to be some white British dude,” said playwright and performer Christopher Rivas. “I created The Real James Bond... Was Dominican! to reclaim a narrative and tell a story that celebrates identity, resilience, and the power of representation. Performing at City Theater in Pittsburgh excites me because the city has a rich history of culture and storytelling. I can’t wait to share this journey with Pittsburgh audiences and connect with them through the lens of a Brown hero who reshaped what it means to be iconic.”

The creative team includes projection design by Kelly Colburn, lighting design by Driscoll Otto, performance score by Wilson Torres, and stage management by Patti Kelly.

At select performances, audiences are invited to participate in a post-performance story circle. A story circle is a facilitated communal conversation about connections and personal stories that the production evokes.

City Theatre and DNAWORKS are collaborating around several community building partnerships in conjunction with the production, with this critical engagement work supported by Duolingo. Those include collaborations with City of Asylum, 1Hood Media, Vibrant Pittsburgh, and a free talk hosted by The World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh at the Latin American Cultural Center on Wednesday, February 12.

City Theatre and DNAWORKS have also collaborated to support a community producer cohort, providing theater enthusiasts the opportunity to observe and engage with the creative team behind the production. With a goal of fostering new relationships centered around a singular piece of work, the Community Producers will advocate for the production while connecting with others through shared stories and interests.

ABOUT “THE REAL JAMES BOND...WAS DOMINICAN”

by Christopher Rivas

Directed by Daniel Banks

What happens when a James Bond-obsessed Dominican boy (who won’t go anywhere without his Nerf gun) finds out that the real James Bond was Dominican? Learning that Bond creator Ian Fleming drew upon the life of Porfirio Rubirosa—a Dominican diplomat, international polo champion, race-car driver, and spy—as the inspiration for 007 shook actor Christopher Rivas’ very foundation. Set to a live percussion score and immersive projections, The Real James Bond…Was Dominican is a young man’s guide to love, color, code-switching, white-washing, fake-it-til-you-make-it, and the roller coaster of finding one’s true self.

Community collaboration activities for this production are sponsored by DUOLINGO.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

January 18 – February 16, 2024

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 5:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.

For a complete listing of show times, please visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489 (CITY).

Comments