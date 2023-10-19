City Theatre Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

City Theatre has announced the second production of its 2023/2024 season (49th overall), Lauren Gunderson (The Revolutionists, City Theatre 2018) and Margot Melcon's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, directed by Kyle Haden, which runs from November 25 – December 17 on the City Theatre Main Stage.

“Holiday shows always feel like such special events, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be making my directing debut at City Theatre with one,” said Director Kyle Haden. “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is a play that kind of feels like a present, and I'm eager for folks to come and unwrap the story inside we're putting together with this talented cast and team of designers.”

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is directed by Kyle Haden and highlights Pittsburgh-based artists. The production features performers James Counihan, Leyla Davis, Gabrielle Kogut, Sophia Macy, Alex Manalo, Alex Sheffield, Hansel Tan, and Michael Patrick Trim. The creative team includes scenic design by Anne Mundell, lighting design by Pablo Anton, costume design by Hugh Hanson, sound design by Howard Patterson, and dramaturgy by Lindsay Barr, dialect coaching by Don Wadsworth. Patti Kelly will serve as the production stage manager.

For this production, City Theatre is excited to collaborate with several community organizations including City Books and the South Side location of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. City Theatre will be hosting a book drive with local bookstores to support local organizations. More details to follow.

This production is sponsored by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Directed by Kyle Haden

A charming celebration of beloved characters, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley takes place two years after the end of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Join the Bennets, Darcys, and Bingleys, as they gather for Christmas at Pemberley when an unexpected guest's appearance sparks dreams of love.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

November 25 – December 17

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 5:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.

For a complete listing of show times, please visit Click Here or call 412-431-2489 (CITY).

SPECIAL EVENTS AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES:

Post Show Talk Back: Sunday, December 3 & 10, 2023 at 2:00pm

Greenroom: Art and an Afterparty: Friday, December 8, 2023

Pay What You Want/Open Captioning Performance: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00pm

ASL Interpreted/Open Captioning Performance: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00pm

Audio Description/Open Captioning Performance: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00pm

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION:

412.431.CITY (2489) or CityTheatreCompany.org Tickets start at $29

Pick-Your-Price Previews: November 25 - 30, 2023

Pay What You Want Performance: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00pm

WHERE:

City Theatre Main Stage

1300 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 (South Side)

Port Authority bus routes: 48, 51, 54, 81, 83

PARKING:

Patron parking is available in the lot across from the City Theatre entrance (1317 Bingham Street) for $10, subject to availability.