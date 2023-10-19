City Theatre Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

city theatre announces miss bennet: christmas at pemberley for 2023/2024 season featuring local actors

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Sings and Swings at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Photo 2 Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Sings and Swings at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Is a Gore-Splattering Good Time at Pittsburgh Musical Theate Photo 3 Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Is a Gore-Splattering Good Time at Pittsburgh Musical Theater
Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS Photo 4 Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS

City Theatre Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

City Theatre Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

City Theatre has announced the second production of its 2023/2024 season (49th overall), Lauren Gunderson (The Revolutionists, City Theatre 2018) and Margot Melcon's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, directed by Kyle Haden, which runs from November 25 – December 17 on the City Theatre Main Stage. 

 

“Holiday shows always feel like such special events, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be making my directing debut at City Theatre with one,” said Director Kyle Haden. “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is a play that kind of feels like a present, and I'm eager for folks to come and unwrap the story inside we're putting together with this talented cast and team of designers.” 

 

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is directed by Kyle Haden and highlights Pittsburgh-based artists. The production features performers James Counihan, Leyla Davis, Gabrielle Kogut, Sophia Macy, Alex Manalo, Alex Sheffield, Hansel Tan, and Michael Patrick Trim. The creative team includes scenic design by Anne Mundell, lighting design by Pablo Anton, costume design by Hugh Hanson, sound design by Howard Patterson, and dramaturgy by Lindsay Barr, dialect coaching by Don Wadsworth. Patti Kelly will serve as the production stage manager. 

 

For this production, City Theatre is excited to collaborate with several community organizations including City Books and the South Side location of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. City Theatre will be hosting a book drive with local bookstores to support local organizations. More details to follow. 

 

This production is sponsored by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan. 

 

 

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY 

 

by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon 

Directed by Kyle Haden 

A charming celebration of beloved characters, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley takes place two years after the end of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Join the Bennets, Darcys, and Bingleys, as they gather for Christmas at Pemberley when an unexpected guest's appearance sparks dreams of love. 

 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE  

November 25 – December 17 

  • Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.  

  • Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m.  

  • Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.  

  • Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 5:30 p.m. 

  • Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.  

 

For a complete listing of show times, please visit Click Here or call 412-431-2489 (CITY). 

 

SPECIAL EVENTS AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES:  

  • Post Show Talk Back: Sunday, December 3 & 10, 2023 at 2:00pm  

  • Greenroom: Art and an Afterparty: Friday, December 8, 2023  

  • Pay What You Want/Open Captioning Performance: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00pm 

  • ASL Interpreted/Open Captioning Performance: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00pm 

  • Audio Description/Open Captioning Performance: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00pm 

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION: 

412.431.CITY (2489) or CityTheatreCompany.org Tickets start at $29  

  • Pick-Your-Price Previews: November 25 - 30, 2023 

  • Pay What You Want Performance: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00pm 

 

WHERE: 

City Theatre Main Stage 

1300 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 (South Side)  

Port Authority bus routes: 48, 51, 54, 81, 83  

 

PARKING: 

Patron parking is available in the lot across from the City Theatre entrance (1317 Bingham Street) for $10, subject to availability.  

 

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS Photo
Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS

Slippery Rock University presents 'Grecian Burns,' a hilarious world premiere musical featuring Greek Mythological characters competing on a reality TV dating show. Don't miss this raunchy and out-of-pocket production, running from October 27 to November 2 at the Black Box Theatre.

2
Bobby Rush and Eric Gales, Pete Escovedo, and More to Headline the 6th Annual Highmark Blu Photo
Bobby Rush and Eric Gales, Pete Escovedo, and More to Headline the 6th Annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival

The 6th Annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival will present Bobby Rush and Eric Gales on November 3, and Pete Escovedo featuring Nestor Torres and Omara Portuondo on November 4. The festival celebrates the blues and Latin music, showcasing talented artists from different generations and genres. Get all the details here!

3
THE WIZ to Play Pittsburghs Benedum Center Beginning This Month Photo
THE WIZ to Play Pittsburgh's Benedum Center Beginning This Month

'The Wiz' will play the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh from October 31 to November 5, 2023. Get all the details and ticket information here!

4
Review: SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Adds New Grooves to an Old Story at City Theatre Photo
Review: SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Adds New Grooves to an Old Story at City Theatre

Brian Quijada's new musical balances heavy subject matter, light comedy and magic-realist whimsy with a rhythmic score.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
When Jesus Divorced Me in Pittsburgh When Jesus Divorced Me
off the WALL productions (10/06-10/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Proof in Pittsburgh Proof
Iron Horse Theatre Company (10/13-10/28)PHOTOS
The Rocky Horror Show in Pittsburgh The Rocky Horror Show
Westmoreland County Community College- Science Hall Theatre (10/27-10/28)
Betty Buckley in Pittsburgh Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
Gavin Creel in Pittsburgh Gavin Creel
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
The Kite Runner in Pittsburgh The Kite Runner
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/12)
The Miracle Worker in Pittsburgh The Miracle Worker
Prime Stage Theatre (11/03-11/12)
When Jesus Divorced Me in Pittsburgh When Jesus Divorced Me
Carnegie Stage (10/06-10/21)
Himbos in Pittsburgh Himbos
The New Hazlett Theater (10/26-10/27)
R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots in Pittsburgh R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots
New Hazlett Theater (11/06-11/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You