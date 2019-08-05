City Theatre Launches Season with THE BASH September 7

City Theatre kickS off their 45th season with The Bash, a benefit evening for the South Side theatre company. The Bash is taking over Bingham Street for a block party like no other. Pop-up performances, signature cocktails, food trucks, and an outdoor dance party will fill its multi-location cultural campus located between 13th and 14th Streets.

"As a long time City Theatre supporter and advocate for the arts, I am excited to support the new Bash in the South Side neighborhood," said Event Co-Chair Laura Penrod Kronk. "After over 10 years off-site, we're challenging ourselves to reinvent the entire experience, bringing it home, putting the art center stage, and celebrating the start to our 45th season with our community. It's going to be an event not to be missed."

The Bash will feature a sneak peek of Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, one of the most-talked about plays this year, which kicks off the theatre's 45th season and F*ck7thGrade by Jill Sobule and Liza Birkenmeier, a world premiere that will close out the season; local pop up performances in the Hamburg Studio Theatre hosted by Shua Potter; a dance party hosted by 1Hood Media (featuring DJ QRX); signature cocktails conceived by the South Side's best bartenders; and some of Pittsburgh's favorite food trucks, including: Pittsburgh Pierogi, Mission Mahi, and South Side BBQ. City Theatre is also curating a series of unique theatrical excursions, ranging across the country and to London, that will be available through a brand new benefit auction that is live now. Proceeds from THE BASH, with a portion of each ticket tax-deductible, will go directly to serving the organization's new play mission. Event designed by Luxe Creative.

The Bash is led by co-chairs Laura Penrod Kronk, Sandra Solomon, and Nancy Traina. The host committee is co-led by Clyde B. Jones III and Tamara Tunie. Afterparty co-chairs include Day Bracey, Tye Clarke, Marta Napoleone, and Todd Smith.

VIP RECEPTION 6:30PM - Tickets: $250

Hor d'oeuvres from the Duquesne Club in the brand new Philip Chosky Production Center

Music provided by DJ BIG PHILL

Meet the playwrights of City Theatre's 45th season

Complimentary beer/wine/champagne toast, food tickets, drinks.

An exclusive swag bag

Access to a sneak peek of Cambodian Rock Band and F*ck7thGrade

Access to rotating Hamburg Cabaret performances, caricatures stations, Contemporary Craft station, tasting stations, and Sarris Candies Desserts.

Access to the 1Hood Dance Party

GENERAL ADMISSION 7:30PM-11:30PM - Tickets: $100

Two complimentary drink tickets

Access to a sneak peek of Cambodian Rock Band and F*ck7thGrade

Access to rotating Hamburg Cabaret performances, caricatures stations, Contemporary Craft station, tasting stations, and Sarris Candies Desserts.

Access to the 1Hood Dance Party

AFTER-PARTY DANCE PARTY 9:00PM-11:30PM - Tickets: $50

One complimentary drink ticket

Access to 1Hood Dance Party, the Hamburg Cabaret, caricature stations, Contemporary Craft station, tasting stations, and Sarris Candies Desserts.

Tickets are on sale now at CityTheatreCompany.org. Valet parking will be available.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You