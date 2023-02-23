Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chatham Baroque Presents Concerto Köln With Jeanine De Bique, March 26

The world-renowned German Baroque orchestra and sensational Trinidadian soprano celebrate heroines of antiquity through the music of Handel and contemporaries.

Feb. 23, 2023  

On March 26, 2023 at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland, Chatham Baroque will present a concert by German Baroque orchestra Concerto Köln and Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique. Entitled Mirrors, the program features music from De Bique's acclaimed debut album of the same name, made in collaboration with Concerto Köln, which centers on George Frideric Handel's arias for heroines of antiquity.

For the past 31 years, Chatham Baroque has performed on stages around the world, establishing itself as one of the nation's most distinguished period ensembles. In addition to performing its own music, the group also hosts a diverse array of visiting musicians.

In Mirrors, De Bique and Concerto Köln explore Handel's arias for such figures as Cleopatra, Rodelinda and Alcina, paired with arias for those same heroines written by Handel contemporaries Carl Heinrich Graun, Riccardo Broschi and Georg Philipp Telemann. Through these varied musical characterizations, the performers demonstrate the complex relationship between text, music, and the meaning they imbue.

The album Mirrors received the 2022 Opus Klassik Award for best solo recording (vocal), a Diapason d'Or découverte, the Edison Klassiek award, and the Editor's Choice awards in Gramophone and Fono Forum.

Currently encompassing eight violins, three violas, two cellos, a double bass, a lute, and a harpsichord, Concerto Köln is a leading orchestra in historically informed performance. For over 30 years, the ensemble has presented world-class performances characterized by a highly individual sound and a passion for the re-discovery of forgotten repertoire.

De Bique, one of today's most sought-after sopranos, has collaborated with conductors and ensembles from around the world and appeared at the Salzburg Festival, New York's Mostly Mozart Festival and Carnegie Hall, the BBC PROMS, and the Aspen and Ravinia Festivals.
The Mirrors concert will be her second appearance in Pittsburgh this spring. March 17-19, 2023, she will perform in Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's In Words and Music: Honeck conducts Mozart's Requiem.

Chatham Baroque presents: Concerto Köln with Jeanine De Bique
Mirrors, Sunday, March 26, 4 p.m., Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland

Tickets are $45 for adults, $25 for students with ID, and $40 for seniors (65+). For tickets and info, visit chathambaroque.org.




