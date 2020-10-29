August Wilson's Archives are Heading to the University of Pittsburgh

The 450-box acquisition includes the playwright's unpublished material, notebooks, early drafts of plays, and much more.

The Chicago Tribune has reported that the archives of acclaimed playwright August Wilson are heading to the University of Pittsburgh.

The 450-box acquisition includes unpublished material (including a draft of a play about Malcolm X), notebooks, early drafts of plays, prose writings, correspondence, props, his two Pulitzer Prize commemorations and MORE.

Wilson's widow Constanza Romero shared:



"August never threw anything away... But there among the cigarette cartons, menus and all the other stuff are some real insights into how he thought."

