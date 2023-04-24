Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes to the Benedum Center

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced, as part of the 2022-2023 Pittsburgh Dance Council season, the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform at the Benedum Center, (237 7th Street, Cultural District) for one-night only on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. This event is presented by the Pittsburgh Dance Council and BNY Mellon.

"BNY Mellon is proud to support the performing arts in Pittsburgh and welcomes the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater," said Eric Boughner, Chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania. "We are honored to have a world-renowned dance company share their talents with our community - both on and off stage - and look forward to our continued alliance with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust."

For the first time since 2005, America's beloved "cultural ambassador to the world" and one of the most popular dance companies, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, will return to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, during a coast-to-coast 22-city North American Tour. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, the passionate spirit and extraordinary technique of Ailey's dancers will be showcased in exciting new works from esteemed choreographers, with a grand finale of Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations.

Ailey's Pittsburgh performance will showcase the world premieres of Are You in Your Feelings?, by esteemed choreographer Kyle Abraham, and In a Sentimental Mood, by former Ailey dancer and Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts. Scored to a "mixtape" of soul, hip-hop, and R&B featuring beloved musical artists such as Jhene Aiko, Erykah Badu, Drake, Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar, Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, and Summer Walker, Abraham's Are You in Your Feelings? is a vibrant celebration of Black culture, Black music, and the youthful spirit that perseveres in us all. During Roberts' In a Sentimental Mood, an intimate scene from the domestic life of a couple becomes an exploration of love and desire. Alvin Ailey's signature masterpiece Revelations provides the uplifting finale. More than just a popular dance work, Revelations is a tribute to Alvin Ailey's heritage; using African American spirituals to explore the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul.

This program spotlights several artists from Pittsburgh including choreographer and MacArthur genius Kyle Abraham; distinguished dancer James Gilmer, a standout performer who has received rave reviews since joining the Company in 2019; and Jau'mair Garland who is in his first season with Ailey.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Arts Education division will be hosting ArtsMASTERS educational outreach programs in collaboration with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. For more information, visit: TrustArts.org/Education.

A visionary choreographer who used his artistry to change American dance and culture, Alvin Ailey is the focus of the acclaimed new documentary film AILEY, streaming on Hulu and PBS Passport and, which explores the man, his work, and its powerful legacy which continues today in the inspiring performances of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and more).

Audiences worldwide are encouraged to get moving from wherever they are with Ailey Extension's virtual classes offered in a variety of styles including hip-hop, Horton, ballet, West African, Zumba, jazz, Masala Bhangra, NY Style Mambo, contemporary, Pilates, and more techniques taught by elite NYC instructors. Ailey Extension's "real classes for real people" exemplify Alvin Ailey's legacy that dance is for everybody by making dance accessible to people of all ages and experience levels in a welcoming, non-competitive environment. For more information or to sign up, please visit alvinailey.org/extension.

The Pittsburgh Dance Council has been honored to showcase Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater during nine of its 52 presenting seasons, including the current season, as well as the very first season, 1969-1970.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater repertoire for May 9, 2023, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh:

• Are You in Your Feelings? (2022, World Premiere)- Acclaimed choreographer Kyle Abraham's newest work is a celebration of Black culture, Black music, and the youthful spirit that perseveres in us all. Scored to a "mixtape" of soul, hip-hop, and R&B it explores the connections among music, communication, and personal memory. "A lot of these songs are the songs that I play when I'm at my lowest and at my highest. I wanted to find a way to thank those artists for their music and thank our culture for their contributions to this world in which we live." -Kyle Abraham, choreographer of Are You in Your Feelings?

• In a Sentimental Mood (2022, World Premiere), choreography by Jamar Roberts - An intimate scene from the domestic life of a couple becomes an exploration of love and desire in the world premiere by Jamar Roberts. Using an original composition by Duke Ellington and four jazz standards given an avant-garde twist by composer Rafiq Bhatia, Roberts bridges the past and present, making these musical classics freshly relevant and timely.

• Revelations (1960) An American classic acclaimed as a must-see for all, Alvin Ailey's signature masterpiece is a tribute to his heritage and genius. Choreographed when he was only 29 years old, Revelations is an intimate reflection that explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition, from the deepest of grief to the holiest joy. Using African-American religious spirituals, this suite is a classic tribute to the resolve and determination of a people. Revelations has been seen by more people around the world than any other work of modern dance.

