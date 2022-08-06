Visit The Phoenix Theatre Company and Pay What You Can for ON YOUR FEET!

Infused with the passion of Little Havana, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people whose belief in their talent - and each other - catapulted them to international stardom. The musical celebrates the life and talent of musical icon Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio. The Tony Award® nominated musical will thrill audiences with up-tempo dance numbers, recognizable hit songs and heartfelt emotion, July 13 through Aug. 28, 2022.

"On Your Feet! exemplifies the American Dream through the viewpoint of strong Cuban immigrants," said Pasha Yamotahari, director. "It is a powerful story that I believe will genuinely surprise audiences. It is a celebration of a cultural mosaic on stage and a tribute to one of the most influential and hardworking musicians of this century."

Based on the lives and musical careers of the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, On Your Feet! is written by Alexander Dinelaris with a score built around the Cuban-fusion pop music made famous by the Estefans.

The jukebox musical flashes back to Gloria's childhood, then tracks the couple's relationship, rise to fame, traumatic encounter with a semitruck, and Gloria's triumphant return to the stage in 1991, after being told she may never walk again.

"On Your Feet! is a kaleidoscope of emotions, that is not only beautiful, but inspiring and nostalgic," added Yamotahari. "The music will reconnect audiences to a specific moment in time thanks to the dance-floor hits throughout the show that made Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine a radio and MTV staple in the 1980s and 90s."

The show premiered on Broadway in 2015 and features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want to Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." The musical also includes the original song "If I Never Got to Tell You" with lyrics by Gloria Estefan and music by her daughter Emily Estefan.

The Phoenix Theatre Company production features Kassandra Haddock* as Gloria Estefan, Adam James King* as Emilio Estefan, Karmine Alers* as Gloria Fajardo, and Maria Amorocho* as Consuelo. The ensemble includes: Adam Tabellija*, Matravius Avent*, D. Scott Withers*, Adriel Garcia*, Daniela Delahuerta, and Lina Forero. Anna Scales and Petra Danek share the role of Little Gloria, and Luke Chester and Zach Thompson share the role of Young Emilio.

The core dance ensemble is comprised of dance captain Justine Vasquez* along with dancers EJ Dohring*, Alessandro Lopez*, Grant Latus, Tarnim Bybee, and Veronica Quezada.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Select Mask and Vaccination Required Performances

In an effort to provide those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment with an opportunity to attend our productions, we have designated select upcoming performances of On Your Feet! as "Mask and Vaccination Required:" Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. and Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

During these performances, masks and vaccines will be required for all patrons and staff in our lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. No food or beverages will be allowed in the theatres. Patrons must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time.

ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for On Your Feet! is Thursday, Aug. 4.