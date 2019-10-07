VYT's THEY CHOSE ME! Opens This Friday

Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) is producing They Chose Me!, a musical written to create understanding and acceptance among and for children who are adopted or in the foster care system. Written by adoptive parent Ned Paul Ginsburg and Michael Colby, who will both be in attendance opening night, They Chose Me features twenty three young performers from around the Valley. The show runs October 11-27, at 525 North First Street, in Downtown Phoenix. Tickets are $20 and on sale now at www.vyt.com.

Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper, previously premiered the work in Arizona, in 2013. "A lot has changed since the crisis that existed for Arizona children to find homes, back then," he said. "Today, our goal is to show children who have found permanent homes - and those still hoping to - that they aren't alone in their past experiences or current circumstances and to present an engaging and entertaining way for people who know those children to better understand and appreciate what they've been through."

The musical takes a realistic look at foster care and adoption through the voices of young people who have experienced a variety of aspects. From challenging foster situations and learning that they're adopted to living with single-parent, same-sex parent and multi-racial families, the show is often funny, always heartwarming and ultimately inspirational.

Adds Cooper, "Once again, we're taking a risk with a production that delivers a meaningful and important message. They Chose Me hasn't been a smash hit on Broadway, it isn't based on a popular movie or television show and it doesn't come from a classic fairy tale. What it does do, however, is help audiences understand the many kinds of families that exist and encourage them to accept those who may not have the same kind of family they do."

This production is directed by Cooper, with musical supervision by Mark Fearey, choreography by Nathalie Velasquez and costume design by Karol Cooper and musical direction by Tristan Peterson-Steinert. Cast members, three of whom are adopted, are from Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Guadalupe, Goodyear, Gilbert Glendale and Buckeye.

VYT is partnering with several Arizona foster care and adoption agencies to make sure audiences receive the most accurate and important information available about foster care and adoption.





