VYT to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Herberger Theater Center

A man-eating plant, doo-wop harmonies, and a quirky love story take root this fall as Valley Youth Theatre presents the cult-classic musical Little Shop of Horrors, running November 1 through November 16, 2025, on Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix.

With music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, this deviously delicious sci-fi comedy follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek flower shop assistant who discovers a strange and mysterious plant with a sinister appetite. As the plant grows, so does Seymour’s fame, along with its demand for fresh blood! Filled with catchy songs and outrageous humor, Little Shop of Horrors is both hilarious and haunting.

“This production is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of our young performers in a show that has captivated audiences for decades,” said Leigh Ann Dolan, VYT Managing Director. “Little Shop of Horrors remains as popular as ever, with the Off-Broadway revival continuing to attract new fans who fell in love with the movie. Our cast is full of powerhouse voices, high energy, and heartfelt performances that are truly out-of-this-world.”

