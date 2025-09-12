 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

VYT to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Herberger Theater Center

Performances will run from November 1 through November 16, 2025.

By: Sep. 12, 2025
VYT to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Herberger Theater Center Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A man-eating plant, doo-wop harmonies, and a quirky love story take root this fall as Valley Youth Theatre presents the cult-classic musical Little Shop of Horrors, running November 1 through November 16, 2025, on Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix.

With music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, this deviously delicious sci-fi comedy follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek flower shop assistant who discovers a strange and mysterious plant with a sinister appetite. As the plant grows, so does Seymour’s fame, along with its demand for fresh blood! Filled with catchy songs and outrageous humor, Little Shop of Horrors is both hilarious and haunting.

“This production is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of our young performers in a show that has captivated audiences for decades,” said Leigh Ann Dolan, VYT Managing Director. “Little Shop of Horrors remains as popular as ever, with the Off-Broadway revival continuing to attract new fans who fell in love with the movie. Our cast is full of powerhouse voices, high energy, and heartfelt performances that are truly out-of-this-world.”
 




Don't Miss a Phoenix News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos