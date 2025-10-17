Theatrikos Theatre Company Commissions Original Play to Celebrate the Route 66 Centennial

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrikos Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Route 66 to the Grand Canyon, an original, interactive family-friendly comedy commissioned to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the world’s most famous highway.

Written by acclaimed filmmaker and writer Peter Kershaw and directed by longtime Theatrikos veteran John Propster, Route 66 to the Grand Canyon is a farcical, magical journey down the Mother Road, filled with laughs, local lore, and the legendary spirit of Northern Arizona.

Performances will run throughout 2026 and will be held at both the historic Doris Harper-White Playhouse and, in an exciting new partnership, the Museum of Northern Arizona.

“It was apt I was approached by Theatrikos to write this comedic play as theatre is the foundation stone of my creative experience as a filmmaker and writer,” said Peter Kershaw, “I was very excited to be invited to write Route 66 to the Grand Canyon and help create a very special theatrical experience for Flagstaff and Northern Arizona to celebrate the Centennial of the world’s most famous Highway.”

Inspired by the British tradition of “end-of-the-pier shows,” the play combines zany humor, audience participation, and heartfelt storytelling to explore what it truly means to “Get Your Kicks on Route 66.” The plot follows Ruth, a stranded traveler whose broken-down car leads her to Mother Road, a mystical embodiment of Route 66 itself, and James, a tow truck mechanic with a story of his own. Together, they take audiences on a transformative ride through the landscapes and legends of Northern Arizona.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll groan, you’ll get informed by this magical salute to Route 66,” said John Propster, the play’s director. “Who says a 100-year-old Mother Road doesn’t have a few tricks up her sleeve?”

The production is made possible by generous support from Creative Flagstaff, Discover Flagstaff, and the Route 66 Association of Arizona.

In a landmark collaboration, several performances will also be staged at the Museum of Northern Arizona, further connecting the play to the rich cultural and environmental legacy of the region.

“Partnering with the Museum of Northern Arizona is a dream come true,” said Jeremy Blunt, Executive Director of Theatrikos. “It allows us to bring this original theatrical celebration into a space that is itself a cornerstone of Northern Arizona history and storytelling. This partnership expands our artistic reach while deepening our connection to the community we serve.”

Route 66 to the Grand Canyon is more than a play, it’s a living tribute to a century of road trips, roadside attractions, and the spirit of adventure that defines Route 66.