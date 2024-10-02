The Nash Jazz Club to Unveil $2.5 Million Renovation with Grand Re-Opening Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Nash, Phoenix's premier jazz club, wll present its grand reopening following a $2.5 million renovation, with celebrations running from October 30 to November 3, 2024. This milestone coincides with the club's 12th anniversary and will showcase the completely transformed performance space, including the highly anticipated John Dawson Center for Jazz Education.

Located at 110 E. Roosevelt, the renovated Nash now boasts an array of upgraded amenities, making it a top destination for music and events in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Enhancements include a variety of seating including banquettes, booths and bar seating, offering a more comfortable and intimate experience for guests. A brand new bar now features glassware, beer on tap and a curated drink menu of beer and wine cocktails, as well as several mocktails. The Nash now has an elevated food experience featuring fare such as charcuterie and shrimp cocktail along with a team of servers and bartenders to provide a tableside service. These additions further cement The Nash as both a world-class jazz venue and an ideal spot for private events and social gatherings.

The John Dawson Center for Jazz Education boasts over 3,200 square feet of space tripling the space for student rehearsals as well as the organization's administrative offices. The Nash's robust education programs include a wide array of jazz instruction for people of all levels, styles and instruments. Such programs include The Nash Legacy ensembles, comprised of highly talented high school musicians, the JazzDivAZ, for young female students, a high school big band and The Nash Vocal Ensemble. In addition, the space allows for new ensembles such as the adult jazz band which recently launched. Visit thenash.org/education for details.

"It's an incredible honor to witness the expansion and renovations of The Nash, a space that has grown beyond my wildest dreams," says the venue's namesake, Lewis Nash. "This facility represents the passion and dedication of countless musicians, volunteers, educators, and jazz lovers who have come together with the staff and board of directors to create a model that is garnering national attention. As we embark on this next chapter, I'm excited to see how The Nash continues to shape the future of jazz in Phoenix and beyond."

The Grand Re-Opening Celebration will be packed with exciting activities, including:

-Wednesday, October 30 at 5:30 pm - VIP Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

- Friday, November 1 at 7:30 pm Free First Friday Concert with The Stakes – Enjoy the sounds of local favorite, The Stakes, a hip-hop and jazz fusion band that will headline this special concert as part of Phoenix's First Friday on Roosevelt Row.

- Saturday, November 2 at 12 pm - 2pm Guided tours of the John Dawson Center for Jazz Education, offering guests a sneak peek at the newly renovated facility and its enhanced capabilities.

-Saturday, November 2 at 7 pm & 9 pm The Lewis Nash All-Stars – Patrick Langham-alto sax, Rickey Woodard-tenor sax, Gilbert Castellanos-trumpet, Cyrus Chestnut-piano, Peter Washington-bass, Lewis Nash-drums. An unforgettable evening as The Lewis Nash All-Stars—longtime friends and esteemed colleagues —come together for a dynamic jazz performance.

-Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 pm– Arsen Nalbandian Trio-The trio debuts as The Nash's late night house band, with their “Late Night, No Cover” show.

- Sunday November 3 at 3 pm - Francine Reed in Concert – Acclaimed blues and jazz vocalist Francine Reed will light up The Nash stage to close out the weekend's festivities.

-Sunday November 3 at 6 pm - Sunday Jam Session - Stan Sorenson

The $2.5 million renovation enhances The Nash's acoustics and overall guest experience, providing a sleek, modern space that will serve both performers and patrons alike. In combination with the launch of the John Dawson Center for Jazz Education, The Nash's is committed to its mission to be the cultural hub for jazz performance and education in the Valley,

The Nash Grand Re-Opening Celebration

- October 30 - November 3, 2024

- The Nash, 110 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

- Tickets & Info Available at thenash.org or at The Nash box office

Comments