LITTLE WOMEN Comes to the University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television

The School of Theatre, Film & Television will present Little Women, a musicalized version of Louisa May Alcott's timeless American novel. Performances will take place in the Marroney Theatre from April 20 to May 4, 2025.



Based on Louisa May Alcott's own life, Little Women follows sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March and their experiences growing up in Civil War America.



Musical Theatre senior Lily Grubert plays the central role of Jo. “I think what is so endearing about Little Women is that there is an opportunity for audience members to see themselves in the characters. The March family grapples with the societal expectations of women just as we do, and the story allows us to explore the vastness of our own dreams and aspirations.”

“My childhood was greatly influenced by my mom, my two sisters and my cousin. Like the March sisters, we dreamt, played, and sang our way through life as young women, and they have inspired my understanding of Jo and her deep ties to the women in her family.”

The production is directed by Brent Gibbs, with musical direction by Jamie Reed and choreography by Christie Kerr. Little Women marks the final show of TFTV's 2024/25 season. The school's 2025/26 theatre season will be announced shortly.

