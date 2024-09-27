The Nash Announces 2024-2025 Performance Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nash, Phoenix's premier jazz club, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated new season, featuring three distinct concert series: Sabor y Ritmo: A Celebration of Latin Jazz, Leading Ladies: A Celebration of Women in Jazz, and Spotlight Sessions: The Nash Showcase Series.

Each series will showcase acclaimed jazz artists, offering patrons a diverse range of unforgettable performances. Beginning October 1, jazz lovers can purchase series packages for these electrifying performances and receive 20% off regular ticket prices when subscribing to one of the concert series. Individual tickets will go on sale October 7.

﻿Performance Series Highlights:

Sabor y Ritmo: A Celebration of Latin Jazz

Celebrating the vibrant rhythms of Latin Jazz with performances by:

Luis Muñoz Quartet featuring Lois Mahalia- November 15th, 2024 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

Carmela y Más – Salsa Navideña - December 13th, 2024 – 7:00 PM

Josiel Perez - January 11th, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Gilbert Castellanos, The New Latin Jazz Sextet-April 12th, 2025 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

Leading Ladies: A Celebration of Women in Jazz

Honoring the groundbreaking contributions of women in jazz, including performances by:

Jazzmeia Horn - February 15th, 2025 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

CC + The Adelitas - March 1st, 2025 – 7:00 PM

The Valley Jazz DIVAs Show - March 15th, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Brandee Younger - March 29th, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Lakecia Benjamin - April 6th, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Spotlight Sessions: The Nash Showcase Series

Featuring a lineup of jazz icons and legends, including:

Max Roach Centennial - November 16th, 2024 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

Pat Bianchi Trio - November 23rd, 2024 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

Houston Person with The Lewis Nash Trio - December 14th, 2024 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

George Cables Trio - January 10th, 2025 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

The Power Trio with Special Guest Bill Easley - January 24th, 2025 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

Donald Vega, Ron Carter & Lewis Nash - February 22nd, 2025 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

Brad Leali - March 8th, 2025 – Two Shows: 7:00 & 9:00 PM

The Nash is excited to offer patrons an exclusive discount for subscribing to one or more of the series, ensuring they don't miss any of these exceptional performances.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://thenash.org/the-nash-24-25-performance-series/.

