The Nash Announces 2024-2025 Performance Series

The Nash, Phoenix's premier jazz club, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated new season, featuring three distinct concert series: Sabor y Ritmo: A Celebration of Latin Jazz, Leading Ladies: A Celebration of Women in Jazz, and Spotlight Sessions: The Nash Showcase Series.
Each series will showcase acclaimed jazz artists, offering patrons a diverse range of unforgettable performances. Beginning October 1, jazz lovers can purchase series packages for these electrifying performances and receive 20% off regular ticket prices when subscribing to one of the concert series. Individual tickets will go on sale October 7.
The Nash is excited to offer patrons an exclusive discount for subscribing to one or more of the series, ensuring they don't miss any of these exceptional performances.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://thenash.org/the-nash-24-25-performance-series/.
