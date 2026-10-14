Scottsdale Philharmonic to Present Mozart and Saint-Saëns

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Following two successful season-opening performances in October featuring Mendelssohn's Fingal's Cave and Arensky's Symphony No. 1, Scottsdale Philharmonic will present its next concert program on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 7–9 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, from 4–6 p.m.

“We are excited to present regular Thursday night concerts to Scottsdale and the Greater Phoenix Valley,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “This season, we invite the community to come and enjoy beautiful, live, classical music. Whether Thursday evenings or Sunday afternoons fit your schedule best, both performances will provide the same professional concert experience.

“Our November concerts will feature Mozart's Symphony No. 40, Alfvén's Swedish Rhapsody No. 1, and performances by two of Scottsdale Philharmonic's Artists in Residence,” Partridge explains. “Pianist QingQing Ye will perform Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 2, while soprano Jennifer Sheldon will perform Puccini's beautiful O mio babbino caro.

“The newly added 7 p.m. Thursday evening concerts have already received an enthusiastic response,” says Partridge. “With these additions, we are now presenting 14 concerts year-round! Season tickets for concerts are now available online.”

All concerts in the 2026-27 season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale. Dates in addition to the November concerts are: Dec. 17 and 20; Feb. 11 and 14; April 29 and May 2; and June 24 and 27. The venue has ample free parking for attendees. Thursday tickets range from $14.95 to $35, while Sunday tickets range from $20 to $44.95, with youth, general admission, and VIP options available for both performances.

“As your Valleywide Symphony and the fastest-growing symphony in Arizona, we are proud to offer affordable ticket prices, free live streaming for those who can't attend in person, and accessible student music education programs,” Partridge says. “Our live stream is now viewed by thousands across the world, supporting our mission to make live classical music accessible to everyone.

“Across the country, funding for the arts continues to decline,” explains Partridge. “The future of this orchestra, and the thousands of lives it touches, depends on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors. We welcome all who share our passion for preserving the beauty of classical music to join us in creating a future where our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren can experience it too.”

For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to buy tickets, volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.

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