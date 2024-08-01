Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Announces The 2024–25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has announced an inspiring lineup for its 2024–25 season, filled with concerts and performances for a wide range of tastes, from eclectic to traditional. Single tickets will be on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2024.

"As we head into the 49th season of events at the center, we wanted to think about live performance as an opportunity to connect with friends at an unforgettable show,” said programming director Abbey Messmer. “There are a rich array of voices and perspectives represented across the season and many artists that will be performing at Scottsdale Arts for the first time.”

Scottsdale Arts brings Broadway to Arizona, including Tituss Burgess and drag superstar Sasha Velour with “The Big Reveal Live Show!” Aimee Mann, The Commodores and Rosanne Cash also hit the stage to perform for audiences both young and old. Plus, Scottsdale Arts welcomes jazz legends including Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Branford Marsalis and Hiromi's Sonicwonder.

The dance series continues at Scottsdale Arts including Martha Graham Dance Company with “Dances of the Mind,” focusing on Graham's psychological works and multifaceted women characters.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 2024 Season

(subject to change):

Sippin' Series: Penelope Bourbons

Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.

Join us for the limited summer edition of our Sippin' Series, featuring a tasting journey through the new Penelope Bourbon line in an intimate, fun and educational setting.

Tab Benoit & Anders Osborne

with special guest J.D. Simo

Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.

Experience an evening of soulful roots music by two legendary artists as they combine their individual styles and musical prowess.

Sippin' Series: Empress Gin Garden Party

Saturday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

Indulge in a delightful array of specialty cocktails showcasing Empress Gin at the limited summer edition of the Sippin' Series.

Ben Folds

Paper Airplane Request Tour

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Known for comedic and bittersweet tunes, Ben Folds will take song requests sent from the audience via paper airplanes. Lindsey Kraft will open the show.

TUSK: The Classic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

TUSK recreates the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note-for-note renditions of the band's iconic hits like “Dreams” and “Rhiannon.”

Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre | Flamanco Intimo

Fridays; Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25; 8 p.m.

Saturdays; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; 8 p.m.

National and international flamenco artists draw on tradition and improvisation with beautiful costumes, fiery footwork and intricate Spanish guitar.

ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence (33rd Annual)

Youth Celebration, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m.

Adult Celebration, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

The ariZoni Theatre Awards promote the visibility, cooperation and growth of theaters in the Valley.

ANDY GRAMMER - Greater Than: A One Man Show

Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.

Emmy winner and multiplatinum artist Andy Grammer performs an all-new, one-man show, featuring songs, poetry and stories.

The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series

starring Kelli O'Hara with Seth Rudetsky as music director & host

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.

Kelli O'Hara is one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies with performances in “The King and I” and “Kiss Me, Kate.”



Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra

Sunday Oct. 20, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 23, 2025, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 11, 2025, 4 p.m.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra, founded in 2023, uplifts the community with high-caliber live concerts, embodying musical excellence, kindness, and respect.



Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

A Grammy-winning power couple, trumpetist Herb Alpert and vocalist Lani Hall lead an eclectic evening of American standards and Brazilian jazz.



Rosanne Cash

Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

“One of the most ambitious and literary songwriters of her generation” (Rolling Stone), Rosanne Cash's poignant and distinctive vocals turn every song into a revelatory tale.

Dreamy Draw Music Festival

Friday, Nov. 1, 1–10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 1–10 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Get ready to saddle up and soak in the Southwestern vibes with the best of country and Americana music at the two-day Dreamy Draw Music Festival.

Aimee Mann

with special guest Jonathan Coulton

Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

With a knack for writing “simple, beautiful, instantly engaging songs” (Time), Aimee Mann's musical life stretches from the '80s hit “Voices Carry” to the “Magnolia” soundtrack and beyond. Songwriter Jonathan Coulton will open.

Joshua Radin and Ron Pope

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

The empathetic and enthralling troubadour Joshua Radin and the uncompromising and relentless artist Ron Pope join forces.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Together for more than 30 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades-long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music.

Compton & Bennett's – One Stooge Shy

Thursday, November 21, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 22, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 22, 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 23, 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 24, 2 p.m.

“One Stooge Shy” is a brand-new show from Rick Compton and Betsy Bennet, who brought you “Assisted Living: The Musical.

Cristela Alonzo

Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.

Get classy with comedian Cristela Alonzo, the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, ABC's “Cristela.”

Marc Broussard

Carencro 20th Anniversary Tour

Sunday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Marc Broussard's infectious mix of soul, rock, blues, R&B and funk-pop, coupled with his powerful vocals, has garnered worldwide praise.

The Commodores

Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

With classic songs like “Machine Gun,” “Sail On” and “Brick House,” the iconic Commodores are among the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time.

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas

Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Ricky Skaggs continues to lead the American roots revival with his bluegrass band Kentucky Thunder.

Cowboy Beethoven

Friday–Saturday, Dec. 6–7, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m.

Saddle up for a musical journey through time with Mario Yñiguez and his Cowboy Beethoven little big band, bridging classical finesse with cowboy cool.

Jake Shimabukuro

Special Guests – Justin Kawika Young and Jackson Waldhoff

Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

The innovative Jake Shimabukuro has captivated audiences around the world with his dynamic style, pushing the boundaries of what is possible on the ‘ukulele's four humble strings.

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

A Few of Our Favorite Things!

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.

The first performance of Jeffrey Siegel's 46th season of Keyboard Conversations at Scottsdale Arts highlights well-loved, popular masterpieces of Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin and Debussy.



Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández Presents

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 and 8 p.m.

Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook.



Beth Lederman and Jazz Con Alma: Full Circle

Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the winter solstice with creative, playful and sublimely beautiful takes on holiday classics, bringing joy to the season through Latin jazz, blues, swing and R&B.

The SunPunchers | Artist in Residence

Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 1, 2025, 8 p.m.

The SunPunchers present a series of original music, updated and twisted traditional music, storytelling and audience participation, including talented special guests.

The Miracles

Featuring Sydney Justin

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

An iconic Motown sensation, The Miracles have a decades-spanning repertoire of unforgettable songs, including “The Tracks of My Tears.”

Keyboard Conversations️ With Jeffrey Siegel

Dances for the Ears!

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Listen to the dance! The lively, rhythmic music of Bach, Chopin and Spanish composers Enrique Granados and Manuel De Falla just might have you tapping your toes.

ODC/Dance

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, 8 p.m.

San Francisco's groundbreaking ODC/Dance presents innovative and fearless contemporary choreography, fusing ballet with modern dance techniques.

Arizona Concours d'Elegance

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, 7 a.m. (“Dawn Patrol”) or 9 a.m.

This showcase presents some of the world's most superb examples of the art of coachbuilding and automotive engineering in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party.

JJ Grey & Mofro

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

“A deeply rooted blend of southern-fried rock and swamp funk” (NPR), JJ Grey and Mofro's music carries universal themes of redemption, rebirth, hard luck and inner peace.

Tituss Burgess

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Gather around the piano with the Emmy Award-nominated actor and singer from Broadway musicals like “The Little Mermaid: and the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, 8 p.m.

Witness more than 40 years of thought-provoking dance through Alonzo King's sought-after work “Deep River.”



Sasha Velour - The Big Reveal Live Show

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Global drag icon Sasha Velour (HBO's “We're Here,” “RuPaul's Drag Race”) brings her latest theatrical spectacular, “The Big Reveal Live Show,” to Scottsdale.

Keyboard Conversations ️ with Jeffrey Siegel

Franz Schubert— The Soulful and The Sublime

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Explore the soulful and sublime of Schubert with enchanting waltzes, dreamy impromptus and the dashing Sonata op. 120.

German Cornejo's Tango After Dark

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, 8 p.m.

German Cornejo's world-class Argentinean company will be joined by singers and musicians playing the great tango composer Astor Piazzolla's nuevo tango.

Marc Cohn

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy winner Marc Cohn (“Walking in Memphis”) combines the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man.

THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE

Featuring…

EVIL WOMAN - The American ELO

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

EVIL WOMAN - The American ELO fuses Beatlesque pop and classical arrangements on hits like “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” and “Evil Woman.”

An Evening with Branford Marsalis

Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music, from jazz and classical to Broadway and film compositions.

An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi

Thursday, March 13, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

“A founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy" (The New York Times), Isaac Mizrahi is a performer, host, writer, designer and producers.

Keyboard Conversations ️ with Jeffrey Siegel

Humor in Music

Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffrey Siegel helps listeners find the humor in Chopin, Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Aaron Copland.

Martha Graham Dance Company

Graham 100 - The First and The Future

Friday, March 21, 2025, 8 p.m.

For its centennial celebration, this legendary dance company presents “Dances of the Mind,” focusing on Graham's psychological works and multifaceted women characters.

Emmet Cohen Trio

Sunday, March 30, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist Emmet Cohen possesses fluid technique and an innovative tonal palette, playing with the command and passion of an artist fully devoted to his medium.

An Evening with Jeremy Jordan

Thursday, April 10, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Jeremy Jordan returns to Scottsdale after starring in the title role of “The Great Gatsby” on Broadway and as Seymour in the acclaimed New York production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Hiromi's Sonicwonder

Friday, April 11, 2025, 8 p.m.

“One of jazz piano's most brazenly virtuosic players” (The New York Times), Grammy-winning pianist Hiromi erases the lines between jazz and classical, composition and improvisation.

Circa | Humans 2.0

Sunday, April 13, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next-level circus by Circa. Humans 2.0 is a tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with music and revealed in dramatic lighting.

