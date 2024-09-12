Rosie's House Secures Significant Funding Boost from Arizona Foundations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three of Arizona's leading foundations have granted Rosie's House: A Music Academy for Children over $560,000 to further build the organization's capacity and support expansion of programs taking place in its Burton Digital Creativity Center.

The construction of the Burton Digital Creativity Center at Rosie's House was originally funded by the Burton Family Foundation in an effort to expand STEAM education for under-resourced youth. The Burton Family Foundation has announced a new grant of $175,000 to support all activities taking place in the Center, including digital music classes, which bring music and technology together for composition, editing, recording and production; College Path, a program designed for Rosie's House high school students to assist them with college applications, financial aid, and scholarship processes; and Homework Help, a new program in which students can use the computers and internet access as a quiet place to do homework. These programs, and more, help close the technology gap for Rosie's House students and eliminate barriers to music education.

The Burton Family Foundation support also includes the funding of a new full-time Program Manager who will focus on College Path and Homework Help for the growing number of enrolled students as well as the Musicians Active in Community program, which brings Rosie's House students to perform for underserved members of the community. The Program Manager will also support the Musicians Mentoring in Classroom Program which pairs Rosie's House students in grades 8-12 with music teachers to assist and mentor younger students in the classroom.

"We are so gratified to see the positive impact the Burton Digital Creativity Center is having on students and are pleased to support the expansion of its programs," says Christy Burton of the Burton Family Foundation. "Rosie's House supports the entire well being of its students and we are excited for the Center to serve as an additional resource beyond its capacity for musical instruction."

A long-time supporter of Rosie's House, The Steele Foundation has awarded Rosie's House a $35,000 grant to support technology infrastructure improvement, focused on increased parent and student communication and engagement; more efficient data, reports and survey analysis; and streamlined registration and class scheduling.

"In 2008, Dr. Judy Mohraz from Piper Trust turned me onto Rosie's House. We've been devoted to them ever since. I wish we could have a Rosie's House in every city across Arizona,” says Marianne Cracchiolo Mago, President & CEO of The Steele Foundation. “A priority for Steele is the expansion of arts access for students who have limited-to-none during the school day. This partnership strengthens the capacity of one of the best arts organizations for underserved kids in the state.”

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust has granted Rosie's House $350,000 to support technology infrastructure and management structure to leverage core operating efficiencies. “Piper Trust is thrilled to join the Burton Family Foundation and The Steele Foundation in supporting the mission of Rosie's House—which is transformational for our youth,” said Steve Zabilski, President and CEO of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. “Access to the arts not only offers students a nurturing environment and fosters belonging—it also contributes to improved educational outcomes. Underserved students who participate in creative youth development programs are five times more likely to complete high school and are twice as likely to graduate college,” Zabilski said.

"At Rosie's House, we are deeply grateful for the incredible support from the Burton Family Foundation, The Steele Foundation, and Virginia G. Piper Trust," says Becky Bell Ballard, Rosie's House CEO. "Their unwavering commitment empowers us to continue our mission of transforming lives through music, providing opportunities for young people to thrive. Together, we are creating a lasting impact in our community, and we could not do it without their generous support."

Now serving over 650 students with its afterschool music instruction, Rosie's House has expanded its work to include an Early Childhood Music Exploration program for pre-school and kindergarten children, as well as instruction in percussion, piano, choir, strings, brass, winds, guitar, digital music and mariachi.

For more information visit rosieshouse.org.

