Rodgers & Hammerstein's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Comes to ASU Kerr

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rodgers & Hammerstein’s A Grand Night for Singing, an award-winning revue of the prolific duo’s musical theatre body of work conceived by Walter Bobbie, will be co-presented by The Bridge Initiative (TBI) and ASU Kerr on October 6 & 7. A glorious showcase for singers, it offers novel arrangements of familiar songs as well as lesser known R&H gems. This concert production is directed by Valley favorite Trisha Ditsworth with musical direction by Broadway veteran James May. The program is made possible by a grant from Scottsdale Arts with funding provided by the City of Scottsdale.

Entering their fourth year offering Broadway cabarets, A Grand Night for Singing marks the co-presenters’ first time producing a published musical, a significant financial and logistical leap. TBI’s Artistic Director Amie Bjorklund and Producing Executive Director Brenda Foley have wanted to engage with the genre for a while. “We love musical theatre, we both come from that world,” says Bjorklund, “but it’s very expensive and so many other Valley theatres do it. We wanted to ease in with a concert reading before attempting a full production.” TBI focuses on producing work that others are not offering. “A Grand Night for Singing is that rare piece that has songs everyone knows in a show almost no one knows,” says Foley. “We are excited for the audience to rediscover this beautiful music in a context that’s new to them.”

With TBI’s focus on female leadership, and the revue’s authors being male, a female director was a natural choice. Trisha Ditswoth participated in The Bridge Initiative’s pandemic offering Quaran-Teams but this is her first engagement with the company for a live production. She is a well known actor in the Valley with leading roles at The Phoenix Theatre Company, Arizona Broadway Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company, and Childsplay, and has been expanding her craft as a director in recent years. “This show demands a high level of artistry with intricate and unexpected arrangements and harmonies that will delight our audiences’ ears,” she says. “Each vocalist stands out individually, but there’s a special kind of magic when they sing in harmony. Under the music direction of James May, these performers elevate their craft to new heights. You won’t want to miss this show.”

James May has worked with The Bridge Initiative and Foley multiple times in a cabaret setting. Though he spent decades working in New York, Los Angeles, and on national and international tours, he has fond memories of performing at ASU Kerr in high school. Returning to the R&H canon is poignant as one of his career highlights was serving as pianist-musical director for R&H leading man John Raitt’s concert appearances.

The cast includes five distinguished local singers: Loren Battieste, Lauren Berman, Linsey Maxson, Nick Gunnell, and Kim Richard. Their collective credits span from The Phoenix Theatre Company to Chicago Opera Theatre and several are vocal instructors.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing will be performed in concert Sunday, October 6 at 2pm and Monday, October 7 at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr, 6110 N Scottsdale Rd, 85253. Tickets $20 plus fees and can be purchased in person at the box office, by calling 480-596-2669, or online at asukerr.com/the-bridge-initiative. $12 tickets plus fees for students/seniors/veterans/artists/educators available in person at the box office.

Comments