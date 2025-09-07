Review: TARTUFFE at The Rogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tartuffe by Molière is now playing at The Rogue Theatre, and it is glorious! This was my first time visiting The Rogue, and I am kicking myself for not venturing into this incredible performance space sooner. I will be back and soon! Tartuffe, directed to perfection by Joseph McGrath, is a comedic story about an imposter (Tartuffe) who pretends to be a deeply religious man, only to exploit the riches of a man named Orgon. He also conspires to take Orgon's home and his wife for himself. While comedic, Tartuffe is also a cautionary tale about the dangers of who we let into our inner circle and who we trust. Incidentally, Tartuffe is also an opera buffa by Kirke Mechem.

This play marks the 100th production at The Rogue Theatre, according to Joseph McGrath. McGrath states in the director's notes that Tartuffe is "provocative socially, politically, and personally." The play is outstanding in its onstage realization and very relevant to our modern time, as well as highly provocative. While Tartuffe is 362 years old, there is something deliciously contemporary and human about this particular staging, and I was drawn in from the very beginning. McGrath is a master craftsman with this staging, and the entire production was delightfully orchestrated.

It is unique and impressive that The Rogue has a Resident Music Director in Russell Ronnebaum. Ronnebaum's harpsichord playing was truly the cherry on top that gave even more historic depth to Tartuffe. With improvisations on themes by Rameau, Couperin, and Ronnebaum, the harpsichord incidental music added additional layers to the staging. Seeing such a massive and majestic instrument straight out of the Baroque Era brought a smile to my face and heightened the already stellar performance. Without music theatre loses its punch, and I am thrilled that live music is such a pivotal part of the work at The Rogue.

The good-sized and first-rate cast reminded me of this crucial point: the characters during this time period were living and breathing human beings who had the same human emotions that we do. This was brilliantly brought to life onstage in Tartuffe. Matt Walley is positively brilliant in the title role. His subtle mannerisms and particularly his facial expressions are perfect for this character and had the audience in stitches. Aaron Shand has strong stage presence as Orgon, and provides the perfect counterbalance for Walley's "pious hypocrite." I loved seeing both of these actors play onstage.

Sophie Gibson-Rush as Orgon's wife Elmire is able to communicate devastation or humor at the flick of a switch. I enjoyed every minute of her performance. Bryn Booth (Mariane) and Hunter Hnat (Valère) are a delight and offer some charming and romantic moments. Cynthia Meier commands the stage in her portrayal of Mme. Pernelle. Jim Fye is positively gleeful as M. Loyal (the Bailiff), and was the perfect exclamation point to round out the show's conclusion. Bear McDonald (Damis) has improved his craft since the last production I saw him in, and he was very funny.

It is evident that the entire cast and crew of Tartuffe have poured so much love and care into this production. The Baroque stylings were delightful to me as someone who an opera background. This production made me want to go back and revisit more of the theatre classics. With gorgeous costume designs by Cynthia Meier, engaging lighting design by Shannon Wallace, and stunning scenic design by Joseph McGrath, Tartuffe is an outstanding work of art. Tartuffe is now playing and tickets may be purchased at theroguetheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Phoenix News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...