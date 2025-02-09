Review: RIPCORD at Live Theatre Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RIPCORD, written by David Lindsay-Abaire, soars onto the Live Theatre Workshop mainstage. Directed by Nancy Davis Booth, RIPCORD is a touching and hilarious story full of wit and warmth. The play is well-staged, with excellent set pieces and physical comedy. Characters are given plenty to do, and there is emotional depth to every interaction. RIPCORD is a story about two ladies at a senior living facility who decide to make a bet with each other. This odd couple deals with challenges of all shapes and sizes as both hilarity and chaos ensue. Nancy Davis Booth deftly balances the comedic with the bittersweet, creating a tonally resonant piece of theatre.

Rhonda Hallquist and Gretchen Wirges play Abby and Marilyn, respectively. Their chemistry is palpable, and there were times when I genuinely thought these two people detested each other. This is a testament to the tremendous acting chops of the two leads. I will be honest: THE ODD COUPLE is my favorite play and while RIPCORD comes very close, THE ODD COUPLE is still my favorite. However, this "odd couple" scenario is effectively tense and hysterical because of the fantastic comedy and quiet tragedy brought to us by Hallquist and Wirges. The play works, and it works well.

RIPCORD features a very strong supporting cast. At times the actors played multiple characters. Eddie Diaz is relentlessly charming as Scotty. He won over the hearts of our audience, resulting in an applause break in the middle of the show! Josh Parra has commanding stage presence as Benjamin. I wish his character had more time onstage. Avis Judd as Colleen and Jon Heras as Derek virtually stole the show. Their interactions as a married couple drew several chuckles from the audience. They were a breath of fresh air and added considerable levity to the intensity of the main narrative.

Technical elements, as always, were very strong in this LTW production. Sound by Erin Amsler perfectly complemented the action onstage. The set design by Phil Sparks was lovely and filled the entire space. The set build by Colton R. Shaver was impressive. For the most part, scenes that took place outside the bedroom worked. The beds, dimly lit, looked like graves during the haunted house sequence. Personally I felt that sequence went on a little too long, but that may be attributed to the writing. The actors used every inch of the stage, and there was never a dull moment.

Work by lighting designer and technical advisor Richard Gremel was superb. A diverse range of hues conveyed changes in location and mood. The lighting and technical design brought the show to life. Kathy Hurst's costume design fit the tone and themes of the show. Karin Hupp did excellent work with props. The combined efforts of stage managers Nastassja Barnes and Kimberly Meyer kept the production well-organized and ensured that the action flowed consistently. It's important to recognize the work of stage management, as a show cannot function without a good PSM.

RIPCORD is closing soon as of this writing. The play functions more as a dramedy than an outright comedy. There are some genuinely emotional and tense moments mixed in with the comedic beats. The final moments of the play are immensely satisfying and provide a sense of catharsis and closure. Tickets to future productions at Live Theatre Workshop may be purchased at livetheatreworkshop.org. Photo by Ryan Fagan.

