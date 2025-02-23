Review: JERSEY BOYS at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phoenix Theatre Company’s production of JERSEY BOYS is a toe-tapping, high-energy joyride through the unforgettable music of The Four Seasons. More than just a nostalgic playlist of chart-topping hits, the show charts the group’s tumultuous journey—from harmonizing under streetlights in Newark to their hard-won induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

From the moment Brett Hennessey launches into Ces soirées-là—the French hip-hop reinvention of December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)—the show pulses with infectious energy. This opening serves as more than just an introduction; it’s a testament to the band’s lasting influence across cultures and generations. Special props to Hennessey: albeit a supporting character, his presence on stage is a standout, seamlessly shifting from electrifying soloist to multiple roles including that of Barry Belson, a fictional DJ who gives the group heightened exposure.

Six years have passed since Jersey Boys last graced The Phoenix Theatre Company’s stage, but director Larry Raben hasn’t lost an ounce of his touch. The production is exhilarating, thanks to the seamless blend of powerhouse vocals, classic hits, and a dynamic live orchestra.

Noah Cornwell (Frankie Valli), Daxton Bloomquist (Bob Gaudio), Justin Wolfe Smith (Tommy DeVito), and Noah Archibald (Nick Massi) not only capture the signature doo-wop harmonies and sweeping movements of The Four Seasons but also embody their personalities with remarkable authenticity. Cornwell’s falsetto channels Valli’s distinctive sound, while Bloomquist’s smooth yet passionate presence as Gaudio is particularly compelling. Smith shines as the charismatic, fast-talking DeVito, the street-smart hustler whose ambition and bravado drive the band forward—even as his financial recklessness threatens to tear it apart. His performance balances charm and volatility, making it clear why DeVito was both the group’s spark and its liability. Archibald, meanwhile, brings understated humor and gravitas to Massi, the backbone of the group, often overlooked but indispensable. His deadpan delivery and wry observations provide some of the show’s biggest laughs, but he also infuses Massi with quiet depth, particularly as tensions rise within the band.

Lucas Coatney-Murietta plays Bob Crewe, the group’s producer and longtime collaborator. While the show presents Crewe as more of a flamboyant caricature than reality, Coatney-Murietta’s performance exudes charisma and sharp wit. In truth, Crewe was not only their producer but also a principal lyricist and musical genius in his own right—though this nuance is somewhat lost in the show’s portrayal.

Matt Villar takes on the role of a young Joe Pesci, whose early friendship with the band helped connect them with Gaudio. Here, he’s played mostly for comic relief, with an over-the-top impression that sometimes veers into caricature. Lynzee Foreman as Mary Delgado, Frankie’s first wife, brings intensity to her scenes, though her portrayal lacks some nuance, making her more of a plot device than a fully realized character. D. Scott Withers as Gyp DeCarlo, the mobster with a soft spot for Valli, balances intimidation with unexpected warmth.

Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice’s book structures the show around the seasons of the band’s evolution—spring (DeVito), summer (Gaudio), fall (Massi), and winter (Valli)—allowing each member to step forward and share his perspective on their meteoric rise, financial troubles, and personal betrayals. The music serves as the emotional core of the storytelling, with each song woven seamlessly into the narrative.

Under Raben’s direction, the production shines with moments of pure theatrical magic. Bloomquist’s stirring performance of Cry for Me, marking Gaudio’s entry into the group, is a highlight. The electrifying rendition of Sherry captures the moment The Four Seasons skyrocketed to fame, while Can’t Take My Eyes Off You—a song that almost never got released—earns every bit of its ovation.

Beyond the chemistry of the four leads, the production’s atmosphere is elevated by Daniel Davisson’s evocative lighting, which shifts effortlessly from the dim glow of Newark’s street corners to the dazzling brilliance of the concert stage. Music director Kevin Robert White and his orchestra bring Gaudio’s compositions to life with infectious energy and precision, ensuring every note hits just right.

By the time the final chords of Who Loves You fade, JERSEY BOYS proves once again why this story—and these songs—continue to captivate audiences. Oh, what a show!

JERSEY BOYS runs through May 4th in The Phoenix Theatre Company’s Hormel Theatre.

The Phoenix Theatre Company ~ https://phoenixtheatre.com/ ~ 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ ~ 602-254-2151

Photo Credit: Brennen Russell ~ L to R: Noah Archibald, Daxton-Bloomquist, Noah Cornwell, Justin Wolfe-Smith

