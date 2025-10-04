Review: DECEIVED at Arizona Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deceived is a psychological thriller rollercoaster full of twists and turns, and is now playing at Arizona Theatre Company in Tucson. Directed by Jenn Thompson, Deceived explores a psychological chess match between characters in a Victorian London abode. What makes Deceived so juicy is that its characters are not always what they seem, and Thompson fine-tunes each performance to give each character distinct shades of grey. You never know who you can trust, and this message is at the forefront of Deceived. The play stretches its origins back to the stage thriller Gaslight in 1938 and the film versions of the same name in 1940 and 1944. This more modern take by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson gives agency and power to the protagonist, while still retaining the spirit of the original.

The first thing I noticed upon entering the theatre was the set. Alexander Dodge has crafted a literal Victorian London mansion with flights of stairs and a translucent ceiling that allows viewers to see what is happening above during key moments of the play. Philip Rosenberg's lighting design adds an additional layer of intrigue by incorporating rich fade transitions, shadows, and contrast to portray the creeping dread that our protagonist, Bella, experiences. The shifting brightness of the gaslights (meant to terrify Bella as this happens around her), paired with Jane Shaw's chilling sound design, creates a suspenseful environment.

Laakan McHardy is delightful as Bella and you truly feel sorry for her at first. She is being manipulated and gaslit in her own home and made to think that she is hiding objects. She is made to think that perhaps the shifting lights and shadows and thuds around the house are in her mind. Bella begins to doubt her own sanity. What McHardy excels at is elevating Bella to become a survivor, and this character growth is also present in the writing. McHardy is distraught at appropriate times but she is also a pillar of strength. She is a shining example of what it means to take back your power and stand tall.

Tony Roach plays Bella's husband Jack. Oozing with charm and refinement, Roach is the perfect English gentleman. Like every character in this play, there is more to him than meets the eye. Roach's performance is polished, with impeccable dialect and a rich vocal timbre. He is also nimble onstage, moving with grace and purpose. Roach offers the perfect counterpart to McHardy in Deceived.

The supporting cast features Sarah-Anne Martinez as Nancy and Amelia White as Elizabeth. Both actors are masters of their craft and give engaging performances. At times it was tricky to understand some of the diction from Martinez, but overall her sinister characterizations were effective and well-orchestrated. White brought a legacy of theatrical experience to the table and was easily a crowd favorite. Every member of the cast is a decorated and seasoned actor, with combined experience in regional and Broadway/Off-Broadway theatre, film, and television.

Deceived is a smart selection by ATC for the fall season. Psychological thrillers, especially well-written ones, are welcome additions to our fall theatre offerings, and we enjoy being scared this time of year. Deceived effectively puts viewers in the driver's seat and gives them an intimate look at Bella's experience in this creepy mansion full of chilling secrets. To find out what secrets lie inside, audiences will need to purchase a ticket to Deceived.

Photo by Tim Fuller.

Reader Reviews

