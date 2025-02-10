Review: CHURCHILL at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Payne’s CHURCHILL is a masterclass in solo performance. The prolific playwright, director, and actor brings Winston Churchill to life with remarkable depth, nuance, and authenticity. In The Phoenix Theatre Company's production (running through April 19th), Payne doesn’t merely portray the British Bulldog; he embodies him, offering a portrayal that is both commanding and deeply human.

If Churchill is the “bulldog” (a moniker earned for his tenacity and fighting spirit), then Payne captures the other defining traits of the breed that characterize the legend: unwavering resolve, dignity without pretension, and an endearing gruffness. He goes beyond the familiar public persona - the jutting jaw, the measured cadence, the famous gestures - to reveal the private man beneath the iconography.

The context for the play is Churchill’s response to receiving honorary U.S. citizenship from President Kennedy in 1963. Unable to attend the White House ceremony due to health reasons, Churchill instead addresses the Oxford American Society at Blenheim Palace, expressing his gratitude and reflecting on the experiences that shaped him. This broad topic allows Payne to weave in many of Churchill’s greatest bon mots and quotable quotes as he reminisces about his life.

What elevates CHURCHILL beyond a mere character study is its wealth of historical recollection. Payne masterfully conveys the weight of Churchill's experiences, from his meetings with presidents spanning Hoover to Eisenhower to his stirring remembrance of rallying the British people through the Blitz. His recounting of Dunkirk’s miraculous evacuation is particularly moving - not merely as a victory, but as a moment of profound human resilience. The production doesn’t shy away from Churchill’s failures either, allowing for a layered and deeply human portrait of a man who bore the weight of history on his shoulders, particularly in his recounting of the disaster at Gallipoli.

In quieter and more pensive moments of reflection, Payne’s portrayal is laden with emotion, particularly when speaking of his two most significant female relationships: his beloved Clementine and his sovereign, Queen Elizabeth. These passages land with poignancy, silencing the room so that one can hear a pin drop or an occasional sob.

Yet, the production is not without levity. Payne deftly delivers Churchill’s razor-sharp wit, weaving in anecdotes about encounters with Orson Welles and Charlie Chaplin. The humor is well-timed, ensuring the narrative remains lively even as it explores weighty themes. At the same time, Churchill’s reflections on the leaders of his era - particularly his special relationship with FDR - serve as a poignant reminder of a time when statesmanship was defined by vision, moral courage, and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. The contrast with today’s political landscape makes the production feel even more relevant.

What makes Payne’s performance singular is not just his physical embodiment of Churchill but his vocal delivery. He does not imitate; his cadence, imbued with a natural eloquence and rhythm, elevates even the most familiar passages. His speech is fluid, his engagement with the audience intimate, and his storytelling immersive - turning the performance into what feels like a conversation with history itself.

Payne’s impeccable timing ensures that every moment lands, whether delivering Churchill’s legendary wartime rhetoric or recounting personal anecdotes. As the show progresses, the line between actor and subject dissolves. Payne captures the complexity of Churchill’s character - his humor, his bravado, his introspection - resulting in a performance that is both grand and intimate.

The stage’s elegant simplicity - an armchair, a side table, and a backdrop of ancestral portraits - provides the perfect canvas for Payne’s masterful performance. With no elaborate staging to distract, every nuance of his characterization comes into sharp focus, drawing the audience deeper into Churchill’s world. It is impossible not to be swept up by the war stories, to chuckle at the witticisms, and to grow misty-eyed during personal reflections.

Though the 15-minute intermission may briefly disrupt the emotional momentum, Payne's performance never falters. If there were to be any flaw to be found in this production, it would feel almost appropriate in a piece about a man who was himself beautifully imperfect.

CHURCHILL achieves something rare in contemporary theater: it reminds us that the most powerful theatrical experiences come not from spectacle, but from an actor’s ability to fully inhabit a role. By allowing Churchill’s reflections – his triumphs and regrets alike - to take center stage, Payne delivers a performance that is complex, compelling, and deeply human. It is a theatrical experience that lingers long after the final applause.

CHURCHILL runs through April 13th at The Phoenix Theatre Company’s Judith Hardes Theatre.

The Phoenix Theatre Company ~ www.phoenixtheatre.com ~ 1825 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ ~ Box office: 602-254-2151

Photo credit to TPTC

Reader Reviews