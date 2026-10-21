Photos: ANNIE is Now Playing at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona
Performances will run through November 21, 2026.
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona is presenting Annie, the Tony Award-winning musical, which opened October 9, 2026, at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (50 West Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233). The Broadway classic follows the optimistic young orphan Annie as she embarks on an extraordinary journey from the streets of New York City to the home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Check out photos from the show below!
With a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, Annie is based on the popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie. Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, the musical follows Annie as she refuses to give up hope while dreaming of finding the family she has always wanted. Along the way, she encounters the kindhearted Daddy Warbucks, his devoted secretary Grace Farrell, her lovable dog Sandy, and the delightfully devious Miss Hannigan. Featuring beloved songs including “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” and “Maybe,” Annie is a joyful and inspiring story about family, friendship, and the power of hope.
With direction and choreography by Cambrian James and music direction by Tyler Thompson, this beloved musical comes to life on Hale Centre Theatre Arizona’s theatre-in-the-round stage. Imaginative staging, energetic musical numbers, and a talented cast bring the heart and spirit of Annie to audiences of all ages.
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona's production stars Ryann Monn as the spunky, and brave Annie, Adam Guinn as Oliver Warbucks, and Kathleen Richards as Miss Hannigan. Joining them are Amanda Valenzuela as Grace Farrell, Austin Delp as Rooster, Gracie Gamble as Lily St. Regis, and Moondrop "Mooney" McCloskey as the loveable dog, Sandy. Together, with a talented ensemble, the cast brings to life the unforgettable characters, humor, heart, and uplifting spirit that have made Annie a beloved musical for generations.
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