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Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona

Performances will run to October 3, 2026.

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Hale Centre Theatre Arizona will present Catch Me If You Can, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr. The production follows one of the most notorious con artists in history as he embarks on a globe-trotting adventure while staying one step ahead of the FBI. Performances will run to October 3, 2026. Check out photos below!

Based on the DreamWorks film and the autobiography by Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can features a book by Terrence McNally, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The musical traces Frank's remarkable exploits as he successfully poses as an airline pilot, doctor, and lawyer, all before his 21st birthday, while FBI agent Carl Hanratty relentlessly pursues him across the country. Along the way, audiences experience a story that blends humor, spectacle, and heartfelt moments exploring identity, ambition, family, and the search for belonging.

Directed and choreographed by Cambrian James, with music direction by Lincoln Wright, this Hale Centre Theatre Arizona production brings the excitement of Broadway to the theatre-in-the-round through dynamic staging, vibrant musical numbers, and an outstanding cast. Featuring jazz-inspired choreography, a swinging big-band score, and nonstop entertainment, Catch Me If You Can delivers a theatrical experience that is as heartfelt as it is exhilarating.

Hale Centre Theatre Arizona's production stars William Buhler as the charming and elusive Frank Abagnale Jr., Brianna McClure as Brenda Strong, and Austin Delp as determined FBI agent Carl Hanratty. Tyler Brignone portrays Frank Abagnale Sr., with Rochelle Barton as Paula Abagnale, Alice Johnson as Carol Strong, and Adam Guinn as Roger Strong. Together, this talented ensemble brings to life the unforgettable characters, humor, heart, and high-stakes adventure at the center of Catch Me If You Can.

The creative team includes scenic design by McKenna Carpenter, costume design by Brielle Hawkes, lighting design by Bret Reese, and sound design by Adam Chagnon.

Photo Credit: Nick Woodward-Shaw

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona Image

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona Image

Photos: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona Image

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