May Pang to Present Rare, Candid Photographs of John Lennon at Tucson Exhibition

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May Pang, John Lennon's companion during his legendary 'Lost Weekend' era, will present a rare collection of candid photographs of the former Beatle at a special three-day exhibition and sale at Arizona Picture & Frame in Tucson, Thursday, November 12, through Saturday, November 14, 2026. Admission is free, and all works on display will be available for purchase.

Joining Pang for the event will be special guest Chris O'Dell, a former Apple Records associate who worked at the heart of the Beatles' world during one of the most transformative periods in music history. Pang and O'Dell will meet visitors, share personal stories, and offer insights into the people and moments captured in these remarkable photographs.

Titled 'The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang,' the exhibition coincides with the continued streaming availability of the feature documentary The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, which explores Pang's relationship with Lennon.

A Rare, Personal Look at John Lennon

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. During the 18-month period commonly known as Lennon's 'Lost Weekend,' from late 1973 through 1975, Pang photographed Lennon in relaxed, candid moments away from the public eye. Her images offer a personal perspective on the artist during a period marked by musical experimentation, creative breakthroughs, and significant relationships.

'See John as May saw him' is the invitation behind this special exhibition, which brings together photographs from Pang's private archives and offers fans an opportunity to experience a more personal side of one of rock music's most influential figures.

The Lost Weekend was an especially productive chapter in Lennon's post-Beatles career. During this period, he released the albums Mind Games, Walls and Bridges, and Rock 'n' Roll. Walls and Bridges featured 'Whatever Gets You Through the Night,' his only solo single to reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 during his lifetime.

Lennon also collaborated and socialized with an extraordinary circle of musical talent, including Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo Starr. Pang's connection to Lennon's music was personal as well: she can be heard whispering his name on '#9 Dream,' and Lennon wrote 'Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)' about her.

The exhibition will feature photographs documenting these creative years, including images from the period when Lennon worked with Harry Nilsson on the album Pussy Cats. Several photographs capture moments at a rented Santa Monica home where Lennon spent time with Nilsson, Ringo Starr, and Keith Moon of The Who.

Among the exhibition's highlights are a photograph of Lennon signing the agreement to dissolve the Beatles and one of the last known photographs of Lennon and Paul McCartney together, taken on March 29, 1974.

Reconnecting Lennon With Family and Friends

Pang also played an important role in encouraging Lennon to reconnect with family members and longtime friends. Her efforts helped facilitate a visit between Lennon and his son Julian, who had not seen his father in nearly three years, as well as a reunion between Lennon and McCartney that included a memorable jam session.

The personal significance of Pang's photography continues to resonate. One of her photographs of Julian Lennon appears on the cover of Julian's album Jude.

Pang has documented her experiences with Lennon in three books: Loving John, John Lennon: The Lost Weekend, and Instamatic Karma, the latter featuring photographs from her private archives.

Special Guest Chris O'Dell: A Firsthand Connection to Beatles History

Joining Pang is Chris O'Dell, a Tucson resident whose extraordinary career placed her at the center of the Beatles' world during the late 1960s.

O'Dell worked at Apple Records in London from 1968 to 1970, contributing backing vocals to the Beatles' recording of 'Hey Jude' and witnessing the band's legendary rooftop performance at Apple Corps, filmed for the documentary Let It Be.

Following her time at Apple Records, O'Dell built a career in tour management, working with major artists including Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Linda Ronstadt. In 1973, George Harrison wrote and recorded 'Miss O'Dell,' inspired by their friendship.

Today, O'Dell continues to share her firsthand experiences from rock music's most influential era. She hosts the podcast Miss O'Dell: Abbey Road to Tulsa Time, featuring interviews with music-related personalities. Her documentary, Miss O'Dell, is streaming on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi, and her autobiography, Miss O'Dell, is available through Amazon. More information is available at MissOdell.com.

Experience 'The Lost Weekend' Through May Pang's Lens

'The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang' offers Beatles fans, music historians, collectors, and photography enthusiasts a rare opportunity to see John Lennon through the eyes of someone who shared his life during a pivotal period in his career.

For three days only, visitors can explore and purchase limited-edition photographs while meeting Pang and O'Dell and hearing the personal stories behind the images.

The exhibition also coincides with the streaming availability of The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, the feature documentary exploring Pang and Lennon's relationship.

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