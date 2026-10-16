Video: First Look at SUFFS at Phoenix Theatre Company





Phoenix Theatre Company unveiled a new trailer for its production of the Tony Award-winnning musical, SUFFS, running through November 29, 2026 in the Hormel Theatre. See the video.

SUFFS is a musical centered on the women who organized and fought for the right to vote in the early 20th century, focusing on the suffragists' battles, both political and personal, that shaped the movement. The production follows the organizers behind the campaign as they navigate internal divisions and external opposition in pursuit of voting rights.

Phoenix Theatre Company is preparing to stage SUFFS as part of its upcoming season, with Anderson serving as director for the production. Tickets for the run are currently on sale through the company.

The announcement follows an earlier rehearsal clip from the production, in which the company shared a preview of 'Let Mother Vote' from SUFFS rehearsals, giving audiences an early look at the number ahead of the show's opening.

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