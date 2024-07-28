Photos: ANNIE at Theatrikos Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrikos Theatre Company is bringing the big summer musical Annie to the Flagstaff stage. Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the show runs through August 18, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

“Annie is the plucky little orphan who captures the hearts of a self-made billionaire and his household staff. In essence, turning them from just waitstaff and their obnoxiously wealthy bachelor boss, into a loving caring family. Which is all Annie has really ever wanted for herself,” said Annie director Joe Maniglia. “This story has charm, warmth, Christmas in July, FDR, good triumphant over evil and of course, Annie's unflappable mutt, Sandy. Audiences will hear old favorites such as Tomorrow and Hard Knock Life as well as rediscovering new standards in this last of a bygone era of Broadway classic musicals.”

Thirteen year old Jojo Hood is one of two actors who plays Annie. “Annie is a good show for Flagstaff and Flagstaff families because it's a very heartwarming play and who doesn't like happy musicals?,” she says. Bet yer bottom dollar this’ll be a fun show.

Annie comes to life on the Flagstaff stage with a cast of 26. Patrons are ages six and up. Under six not permitted.

Book by Thomas Meehan. Music by Charles Stouse. Lyrics and original Broadway production directed by Maring Charmin. Directed by Joe Maniglia. Musical director Kenlynn Shields. Choreographer Egle Rucci.

Performances of Annie are at Theatrikos, July 26—August 18, 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There’s a reception on opening night. Theatrikos’ special Family Night, first Thursday after the show opens, is Thursday, August 1. Tickets are ½ price on Family Night. Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre’s box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.

For more than 50 years, Theatrikos Theatre Company, an award-winning non-profit theatre embracing the spirit of Broadway, has been one of Northern Arizona’s leading arts organizations. Located in the Doris Harper-White Playhouse, at 11 W Cherry Ave in historic downtown Flagstaff, the theatre proudly offers nearly 70 performances of musicals, comedies and dramas annually. Downtown Films, in partnership with Sedona International Film Festival and local filmmakers, features arts and local films on many weeknights.

