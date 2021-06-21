Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Join Gilligan, the Skipper, the millionaire and his wife, the movie star, the Professor, and Mary Ann, as the S.S. Minnow becomes shipwrecked on an uncharted island.

Jun. 21, 2021  

Gilligan's Island takes over The Encore Room stage as a hilarious musical with classic moments from the beloved 1960's television show.

Join Gilligan, the Skipper, the millionaire and his wife, the movie star, the Professor, and Mary Ann, as the S.S. Minnow becomes shipwrecked on an uncharted desert island. An ancient legend, hieroglyphics, romance, and one giant storm sets up this hilarious nautical comedy as Gilligan is at it again, foiling attempts to escape the tropical island. You do not want to miss experiencing this musical this summer at Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) filled with comedy, love, drama, nostalgia, and songs that will stick in your head on the drive home!

The talented ensemble includes Stephen Hohendorf (Gilligan), Dave Seaburg (Skipper), Darren Friedman (Mr. Howel III), Cynthia Elek (Mrs. Howel), Lynzee Foreman (Ginger), Tim Shawver (The Professor), Liz Fallon (Mary Ann), and Tony Blosser (Surprise Guest). The show is directed by Jon Gentry with choreography by Liz Fallon.

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Tim Shawver, Stephen Hohendorf, Dave Seaburg

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Liz Fallon

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Cynthia Elek, Darren Friedman

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Lynzee Foreman, and Tim Shawver

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Dave Seaburg, Lynzee Foreman

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Tim Shawver and the cast of Gilligan's Island

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Dave Seaburg, Tim Shawyer, and Stephen Hohendorf

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Lynzee Foreman and the Cast of Gilligan's Island

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Liz Fallon, Stephen Hohendorf, Lynzee Foreman

Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Cynthia Elek, Darren Friedman, Liz Fallon, Stephen Hohendorf, Dave Seaburg, Lynzee Foreman, and Tim Shawver


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater Figures Will Take Part in the Laboratory for Young Directors from the CIS, Baltic States and Georgia
  • DIE ZAUBERFLOTE is Now Playing at Bolshoi
  • DON PASQUALE Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Week
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?