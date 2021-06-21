Photos: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND Sets Sail at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Gilligan's Island takes over The Encore Room stage as a hilarious musical with classic moments from the beloved 1960's television show.

Join Gilligan, the Skipper, the millionaire and his wife, the movie star, the Professor, and Mary Ann, as the S.S. Minnow becomes shipwrecked on an uncharted desert island. An ancient legend, hieroglyphics, romance, and one giant storm sets up this hilarious nautical comedy as Gilligan is at it again, foiling attempts to escape the tropical island. You do not want to miss experiencing this musical this summer at Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) filled with comedy, love, drama, nostalgia, and songs that will stick in your head on the drive home!

The talented ensemble includes Stephen Hohendorf (Gilligan), Dave Seaburg (Skipper), Darren Friedman (Mr. Howel III), Cynthia Elek (Mrs. Howel), Lynzee Foreman (Ginger), Tim Shawver (The Professor), Liz Fallon (Mary Ann), and Tony Blosser (Surprise Guest). The show is directed by Jon Gentry with choreography by Liz Fallon.