Nelson Ricardo Yovera Perez, Daniel Rosenberg and Michael Dauphinais To Perform In Recital In January

Tucson Symphony Orchestra Principle Hornist Nelson Ricardo Yovera Perez, Monte Award Winning Tenor Daniel Rosenberg and acclaimed recitalist Michael Dauphinais will present their recital program aphelion on January 3rd in the naive of St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church at 6:00 PM MT and on January 4th at Tubac Center of the Arts at 7:00 PM MT.

The program will feature Benjamin Britten's Opus 31: Serenade for Horn, Tenor and Strings; Franz Schubert's Auf dem Strom, D.943 and other new arrangements for Horn, Tenor and Piano including songs of Leonard Bernstein, Mark Blitzstein, and more.

The Tucson performance is for the benefit of The Primavera Foundation; the local non-profit organization that aims to create pathways out of poverty through housing, workforce development, and home ownership. Primavera's services include shelters, transitional housing, affordable housing, drop-in centers, workforce development, homeownership, financial education, mobile outreach, rapid rehousing, comprehensive community development and community gardens. A representative from the foundation will be present for a brief pre-concert presentation.

The Tubac date is presented by Tubac Center of the Arts, a member supported nonprofit, and benefits their performing arts program. Tubac Center of the Arts is the cornerstone for a vibrant cultural program in the Santa Cruz Valley. Karin Topping, TCA Executive Director commented “We are excited to bring this caliber of Musicians to Tubac.”

About the dates, Rosenberg said, “Music has the ability to transform and inform - in dark times we have a responsibility as musicians to bring that kind of music for the benefit of the worse off, and to audiences searching for relief. We are so proud to offer this program to Southern Arizona audiences.”

More information and ticketing can be found HERE for the Tucson performances and HERE for the Tubac performances.

aphelion

Friday, January 3rd at 6:00 PM - St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church

Saturday, January 4th at 7:00 PM - Tubac Center of the Arts

Benjamin Britten wrote Op. 31 in the final days of the Second World War. Ever since, this repertoire has represented a canonic and unprecedented friendliness between the textual tenor voice, and the subtextual horn: two orbital bodies that rarely touch in the musical world. Each fulfills a similar timbral and emotional, masculinized quality. Britten's cycle describes Earth's darkest days both in literal and figurative terms. aphelion, meaning the orbital point at which a celestial body is furthest from the sun, explores that tense rare orbit of hornist and tenor through songs of solstice, of darkness, and of figures at the edge of orbit, all pregnant with the invisible, tense gravity between their unusual pairing, and inevitable union.

