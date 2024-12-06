NAUTY & NICE: HOLIDAY CONCERT to be Presented at Stagebrush Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oh Come, All Ye Playful! Prepare for a hilarious, one-of-a-kind holiday concert this Christmas Eve's EVE, Monday, December 23rd. Guaranteed to stuff your stockings with laughter, don't miss "Naughty & Nice"-or Yule be sorry!

ABOUT THE SHOW: For one night only, "Naughty & Nice" serves up a side-splitting holiday concert for adults on the naughty list. With songs like "Christmas Time in Hell," "F#$ The Poor," and "Dead, Dead, Dead," balanced by heartfelt classics like "O Holy Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," this variety show promises a blend of irreverence and holiday spirit. Featuring an all-star cast of local theatre talent, there will be laughs, gasps, and maybe even a tear or two. Leave your holiday stress at the door and head home with a renewed sense of humor just in time for the season.

Hosted by Seth Tucker. Featuring*: Tyler Bartlett, Loren John Battieste, Lauren Berman, Brandi Bigley, Kiley Bishop, Chanel Bragg, Cassie Chilton, Brach Drew, Šime Košta, Catherine Ricafort, Emily Mohney, Shannon Phelps, Jennie Rhiner, Toby Yatso and surprise Puppets! (*Performers subject to change)

WARNING: Not suitable for children under 13. Potty humor, blasphemous jests, and elf-ed-up language abound. Bring your kids only if they're cool.

FUNDRAISER: Adding a touch of nice to the evening, a portion of proceeds will benefit one•n•ten, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ youth and young adults aged 11-24. This nonprofit enhances their lives through empowering social and service programs that promote self-expression, self-acceptance, leadership development, and healthy life choices.

one•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ+ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.

HOSTED BY- Seth Tucker (Host/ Producer): A proud queer, Latino artist, and entrepreneur. Seth's first community theatre show was Footloose on this stage, at Greasepaint over 20 years ago (first AriZoni nom.)! Born and raised in Arizona Seth has degrees from ASU: Music Theatre and Business Marketing. Credits: Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam...(PTC, AriZoni Winner & Encore Awards Winner), Marcus in Murder For Two (PTC), Jacob in La Cage Aux Folles (ABT & Winnipesaukee Playhouse), Charlotte et al. in I Am My Own Wife (BLK BOX PHX), Leo Frank in Parade (ART & MCC, AriZoni Nomination), Emcee in Cabaret (FUSE), Miss West Coast in Pageant (ABT & Off-Broadway, Original Cast Recording), Christmas at Pemberley '22 & '23 (ATC). Most recently: Inigo Montoya in Puppet Parody Princess Bride Musical (APP, Original Cast Recording) and Adam in Next Fall (OCTC). Insta @Setho705

FINAL WARNING: This event is for adults. Expect offensive content, adult humor, and raunchy rhymes.

Comments