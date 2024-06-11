Mesa Arts Center Adds New Shows to Performing Live Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mesa Arts Center has added four new shows to its 20th Anniversary Performing Live Season. The celebratory season will now include illusionist Michael Carbonaro (Aug. 16), Country entertainers Home Free (Oct. 10), comedian Vir Das (Nov. 8) and guitarist Jesse Cook (Jan. 31).

Tickets for these new shows will go on sale June 14 at 10 AM through mesaartscenter.com or by calling 480-644-6500.

Lies on Stage

Aug 16 | 7:30 PM

Presented with Patchwork Presents

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy, and CSI Miami. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums. Michael’s hit comedic series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on Max and in syndication worldwide. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Playing to audiences across the country, Michael continues to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with inventive illusions which amaze audiences of all ages, cementing himself as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation.

Home Free

Crazy(er) Life Tour

Oct 10 | 7:30 PM

Presented with Emporium Presents

All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 700+ MILLION views and over 1.6-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country). This 2024 they embark on their Crazy(er) Life Tour, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their breakout album, Crazy Life (2014), released after winning NBC’s fourth season of The Sing Off in 2013. Join us for a perfect evening mixed with upbeat, Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony, and quick witted humor.

Vir Das: Mind Fool Tour

Nov 8 | 7:30 PM

Presented with Live Nation

Comedian and Actor Vir Das has emerged as one of the most beloved voices in comedy worldwide with The New York Times gushing “No artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das.” As India’s biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Vir was the second best-selling live act in the country last year. He is currently on his international Mind Fool tour which is stopping in countries on every continent except Antarctica in 2023-2024. In addition to his success on the standup comedy stage, Vir has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including the ABC spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the thriller Hasmokh for Netflix, and the travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon.

Jesse Cook

Jan 31 | 8:00 PM

Presented with Emporium Presents

An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific film maker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online. He composed his first album, “Tempest,” over 25 years ago. Jesse could not imagine that such a humble recording, in which he played all of the instruments, would spark into such a musical legacy. To date there has been thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS specials filmed, more than 25 million views on YouTube and over 400 million streams of his songs. Jesse and his extraordinary band are looking forward to returning to the road, bringing The Libre Tour and their unique brand of rhythm and rhumba to audiences across North America and beyond.

