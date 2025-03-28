Meet the Cast of ANNIE At Valley Youth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Valley Youth Theatre has announcef the cast of Annie, the timeless musical favorite opening May 9 and running through June 1, 2025, at the Herberger Theater Center on Center Stage in downtown Phoenix.

Directed by Valley Youth Theatre's Alum and Phoenix Theatre's New Works Director, Michelle Chin, this production will bring to life the unforgettable journey of Annie. Set in Depression-era New York City, Annie tells the heartwarming story of a brave young orphan who escapes her hard-knock life and finds love, family, and hope in the most unexpected places. With unforgettable songs like “Tomorrow” and “It's the Hard Knock Life,” Annie remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

This year's production features an extraordinary ensemble of young performers from across the Valley: Avondale – Morgan James Gilbert – Skyler Weaver Glendale – Cora Hancock, Reagan Little, Zara Sego Goodyear – Alexia Lade, Ellianna Keller Guadalupe – Kylan Chait Laveen – Mahagani Carter, Maddie Sue Miller Peoria – Bryce Bartel, Christopher Devous Phoenix – Aidan Vidaurri, James Nesbitt, Ryann Monn, Delaney Carne, Sophie Specter, Grier Donnally, Vivian Paige Nichols, Kamden Hooper, Jolie Grimwood, Savannah LeNguyen, Kaylah Magee, Olivia Fearey, Tayson Toledo, Lucy Glow, Giselle Sanchez Wilson, Azra Kearns, Jayvin Sumler, Ruby Crogan, Abby Baumbach, Chase Carter, Aether Lottie Scottsdale – Luke Chester, Blair Yaron, Scarlett Warren Tempe – Jaden Sparkman,

Performances of Annie will run from May 9 through June 1 at the Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 East Monroe in downtown Phoenix. Tickets, priced at $18 to $36 plus service fees, can be purchased by visiting vyt.com/tickets or by calling HTC's Box Office at (602) 252-8497. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more.

