MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Live Radio Show Comes to the Phoenix Theatre Company

This holiday season, "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Show" at The Phoenix Theatre Company transports audiences to a cozy 1947 radio studio, delivering a classic Christmas tale like never before. Running from November 20 through December 28, 2024, at the Judith Hardes Theatre, this unique musical adaptation combines original songs, beloved carols, and the charm of a live radio broadcast.

Set against the backdrop of mid-century New York, the show centers around Kris Kringle, a gentleman whose claim to be Santa Claus brings joy and inspiration to all-especially the skeptical Macy's executive Doris Walker and her young daughter, Susan. With an unforgettable legal trial questioning the very essence of belief, the show explores themes of faith, generosity, and the joy of the season, reminding us that holiday magic lives in open hearts and minds.

"You can't help but smile listening to the music in this production. Those tight, 1930s and 40s harmonies inspire toe-tapping nostalgia with a sprinkle of Christmas! I'm never annoyed to have a song from the show stuck in my head," said Chelsea Anderson, Casting Director at The Phoenix Theatre Company and director of the production.

Audiences will find themselves captivated not only by the iconic story but also by the art of live performance, where sound effects, announcers, and musicians combine to re-create an enchanting holiday broadcast.

The cast for "Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Show" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Matravius Avent*, London Cairney, Scott Davidson*, Amy Jo Halliday*, Steve Hilderbrand, Michael Kary*, Krista Monaghan*, and Parker Pitt. The understudy cast includes Lorin Mae Phillips and Tyler Thompson.

