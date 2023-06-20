MEAN GIRLS (High School Version) to be Presented by Souther Arizona Performing Arts Co/Inner Voice Studio

Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company in collaboration with The Inner Voice Studio will present this totally FETCH production of Mean Girls (high school version)!

Would you resist temptation? No, you would not! Tickets are now on sale for Mean Girls below!

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Adapted from Fey's hit 2004 film, Mean Girls was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards. This queen-bee took Broadway by storm and has joined the musical in-crowd.

Directed by Kaitlin Bertenshaw, this full production is the final presentation of the first Musical Theater Summer Camp collaboration of Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company and The Inner Voice Studio. These high schoolers will blow you away!

Performances at the Berger Performing Arts Center 1200 W Speedway Blvd in Tucson, Arizona

· July 14th at 6:30pm

· July 15th 1:30pm & 6:30pm

· July 16th 1:30pm & a special understudy performance at 6:30pm!

Tickets are $20.00 general seating, with a special at half price for the 7/16 6:30pm performance only