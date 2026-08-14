GUYS AND DOLLS JR. to Open at Musical Theatre of Anthem

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Musical Theatre of Anthem will present Guys and Dolls JR., bringing the classic musical to its stage for a multi-day run this fall. The cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 14-18, will present the show October 2-10, 2026 in Anthem.

Frank Loesser's brassy, immortal score and witty book makes Guys and Dolls JR. a perennial crowd pleaser. Set in Damon Runyon's New York City, Guys and Dolls JR. follows gambler, Nathan Detroit, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years without ever getting married. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the strait-laced missionary, Sarah Brown. Guys and Dolls JR. takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but everyone eventually ends up right where they belong.

The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Co-Choreographer Sherry Henderson, Co-Director Laura O'Meara, Co-Choreographer Shawna Weitekamp, Co-Vocal Directors/Co-Production Stage Managers Melissa Davis and Alexis Rosenbaum and Assistant Choreographer Nick Yarema.

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