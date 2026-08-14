HONK! Jr. to be Presented at Musical Theatre of Anthem

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Musical Theatre of Anthem will present HONK! Jr., with performances scheduled to run for two weekends this fall. The cast, ages 7-16, will present the show September 17 – September 26, 2026, in Anthem.

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Co-Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Co-Director/Production Stage Manager Melissa Davis, Co-Vocal Directors Alexis Rosenbaum and Shawna Weitekamp, Co-Choreographer Sam Lewan, Stage Manager Beckett Stewart, Assistant Stage Managers Bridgette Orr and Lily Beougher, Assistant Choreographer Maddy Westerlind, and Assistant Vocal Director Claire Engstrom.

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