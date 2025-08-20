Jeremy Jordan, Five for Fighting and More Set for Scottsdale Arts Fall 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottsdale Arts will launch its 2025–26 season with a vibrant lineup of concerts, exhibitions, and events spanning September and October. From Broadway favorites and flamenco celebrations to immersive art installations and free community festivals, the nonprofit arts organization offers audiences a diverse start to the season.

September opens with the 50th anniversary season of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, featuring new and returning artists including Five for Fighting, Jeremy Jordan, and Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre, which will celebrate a decade of partnership with the premiere of Braided Roots. The season also continues Scottsdale Arts’ longstanding commitment to dance, with a legacy of presenting acclaimed companies such as Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo and the Martha Graham Dance Company.

“Education and innovation remain at the heart of what we do,” said Diandra Adamczyk, programming manager at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “The center has become a longstanding leader among dance presenters in the Southwest.”

Scottsdale Arts comprises Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence, and Civic Center LIVE. More information and tickets are available at ScottsdaleArts.org.

PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

The fall lineup includes concerts, celebrations, and community programming. Highlights include the Sippin’ Series with Kokomo Rum (Sept. 20), the Scottsdale Chorus (Oct. 5), and the SMoCA Fall Opening Celebration (Oct. 10). Jeremy Jordan performs Oct. 16–17 (second performance sold out), followed by Braided Roots with Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre (Oct. 18). The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra presents Echoes of a New World on Oct. 19, and Five for Fighting with string quartet and support artist Lace and Lee perform Oct. 22.

Looking ahead, the Dreamy Draw Music Festival returns Nov. 7–8 with The Lumineers, Vampire Weekend, Father John Misty, Marcus King Band, and more. November also brings Canal Convergence at the Scottsdale Waterfront, while January features the return of the Arizona Concours d’Elegance.

EXHIBITIONS

SMoCA introduces several new exhibitions this season. James Perkins’ Burying Painting (Sept. 20–Feb. 15) highlights process-based land art, while Jeanne K. Simmons’ Rooted (Oct. 11–Feb. 22) and Casey Curran’s Tidal Sky (Oct. 11–Feb. 22) explore themes of nature, renewal, and transformation.

Other exhibitions include Life on Mars (June 14–Sept. 14), Squidsoup’s immersive installation Infinite (June 28–Aug. 30, 2026), and Michael Afsa’s Suburban Paradise (June 14–Sept. 14). Photography in Translation (July 24–Sept. 30) will be presented at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library, alongside ongoing installations and Scottsdale Public Art’s permanent collection throughout the city.