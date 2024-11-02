Holiday Tradition Returns With A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theater Works In Peoria

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charles Dickens' beloved characters—Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim—will come to life on the TheaterWorks stage in A Christmas Carol, the ultimate holiday tradition that should not be missed. Starring Louis Farber, reprising his ariZoni Award-nominated role as the curmudgeonly Scrooge, this production will bring wit, charm, and technical brilliance to the classic tale.

Audiences will be enchanted by breathtaking stage effects and surprises, making this timeless story of kindness, compassion, and redemption a must-see. A Christmas Carol continues to be a heartwarming reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

“A Christmas Carol brings the warm and comforting celebrations of the season to life with an excellent cast, remarkable special effects, and a story that always moves audiences,” said TheaterWorks CW McMillin Executive Director Chris Hamby. “We love that this has become a holiday tradition for so many families.”

Through extraordinary visuals, gorgeous costumes, and captivating effects, A Christmas Carol tells the story of generosity's triumph over greed, as Scrooge faces a life-changing choice between redemption and ruin.

A Christmas Carol will be performed from December 6-22, 2024, in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts at 10580 N. 83rd Drive. The 2:00 PM performance on Saturday, December 14th is a Peoria Appreciation Performance and is a Pay What You Can event, making it accessible to all community members.

Ticket Information:

Tickets range from $43 to $49 and can be purchased through the TheaterWorks Box Office at 623-815-7930 or online at TheaterWorks.org/ACC.

Show Dates & Times:

Dec 6, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Dec 7, 2024 | 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 8, 2024 | 2:00 PM

Dec 12, 2024 | 2:30 PM

Dec 13, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Dec 14, 2024 | 2:00 PM (Peoria Appreciation Performance - Pay What You Can)

Dec 15, 2024 | 2:00 PM

Dec 19, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Dec 20, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Dec 21, 2024 | 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 22, 2024 | 2:00 PM

The cast includes Griffin LeBlanc (Dickens), Ebenezer Scrooge: Louis Farber (Ebenezer Scrooge), Ben Mosedale (Ebenezer Scrooge U/S, Fezziwig U/S), Ken Bailes (Bob Cratchit), jack monson (Fred/Ebenezer), Steven Meythaler (Mr. Fezziwig / Stephen / Stewart), Siobhan Henry (Mrs. Port), Veronica Carmack (Mrs. Barley / Party Guest / Janie / Joanna), Ixy Utpadel (Mrs. Cratchit / Mrs. Fezziwig), BJ Garrett (Jacob Marley / Old Joe), Tabitha Meythaler (Ghost of Christmas Past / Laundress), Corielle James (Headmistress / Alexandria), Christine Cavazos (Party Guest / Charwoman), Zeke Wooden (Young Ebenezer / Peter Cratchit), Isabela Gomez (Young Fan / Belinda Cratchit), Harrison Rosenberg (Dick Wilkins / Undertaker's Man), Brenna Keck (Belle / Alice), Reagan Arsenault (Fan / Martha Cratchit), Jen Gantwerker (Ghost of Christmas Present), Jaxson McComb (Tiny Tim), Jeremy Schnieder (Party Guest / Bragg / Mason), April Rideout (Party Guest / Miner Woman / Rose), Michael Potter (Party Guest / Harland / Burton), and Brady Anderson (Party Guest / Shelly / Hopkins).

For more information about TheaterWorks, visit theaterworks.org.

ABOUT THEATERWORKS

TheaterWorks, based at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, is celebrating its 39th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, TheaterWorks' mission is to inspire, enrich, and enlighten children, patrons, and artists through the experience of the performing arts. For more information, call 623-815-7930 or visit theaterworks.org.

