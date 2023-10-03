Herberger Theater Center Unveils 2023-2024 Inaugural Season

The Herberger Theater Center announced that single tickets for its 2023-2024 season are now on sale. This season's lineup features a world premiere, an Arizona debut, and a spine-tingling drama. Audiences will embark on an electrifying journey that will entertain, captivate, and provide an unforgettable experience filled with the mesmerizing allure of live theater.

"We are so excited for our 2023-2024 season," said Mark Mettes, President & CEO of the Herberger Theater Center. "Since this is our first presenting season, we are bringing new theatrical experiences to audiences at the Herberger Theater Center, with stories and melodies that will connect and inspire. You won't want to miss your chance to share these "Firsts" with us."

Islander - January 11-28, 2024

The season's first show is the Arizona premiere of Click Here, winner of Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Conceived and directed by Amy Draper, with associate direction by Eve Nicol, Islander is a musical showcase of epic storytelling, intimately staged with a contemporary Scottish folk-inspired score as dramatic as the Scottish coastline. The book is written by Stewart Melton and music and lyrics are by Finn Anderson.

Two performers create a world of characters while weaving, building, and layering their voices using live looping technology to create a dazzling and unexpected soundscape. Islander will create an expansive, ethereal soundscape for the ears and imagination as it tells the story of a community in peril and two young people finding connection inside it. The New York Times calls it "mystical and beautiful." The Daily Beast touts that "Islander is really gorgeous-sharp, moving, funny."

The Woman in Black - February 8-25, 2024

Next is the Arizona premiere of Stephen Mallatratt's acclaimed adaptation of Click Here, one of the longest-running plays in London. Direct from the United Kingdom, with a cast from the West End of London, comes the second longest-running play in the history of British Theatre. Stephen Mallatratt adapts Susan Hill's 1983 novel into a bone-chilling drama capturing its essence with masterful precision. Winner of the 2020 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards Best Revival and making its Arizona debut, this celebrated production is a master class in atmosphere, illusion, and controlled horror. See it if you dare!

The New York Times calls it "Ingenious." "The most brilliantly effective spine-chiller you will ever encounter" - Daily Telegraph. This adaptation is a brilliantly successful study of atmosphere, illusion, and controlled horror that brought audiences to the edge of their seats for over three decades in the West End. "One of British theatre's biggest - and scariest - hits" - The Guardian.

Mariachi & Folklorico Festival - March 2, 2024

In partnership with Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, the Herberger Theater Center, and C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona will present the inaugural Click Here. Experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance. The event will feature several world-renowned Mariachi bands and performers, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ. Tickets will go on sale in mid-November. The event will also include the announcement of scholarships awarded to Latino students who plan to attend a state university in Arizona. More information about the application and adjudication process will be available soon.

Mad Hatter the Musical - May 1-19, 2024

Closing out the season is the exciting world premiere of Click Here This thrilling and unforgettable new production that will bring new life to familiar characters as a prequel to Alice in Wonderland. Interwoven with a powerful musical score, the story begins on the dark and gritty streets of London where we follow the broken soul of a young man named Franklin Magellan, aka Mad Hatter. We witness the tragic life events he endures until he finds his way to Wonderland and a life void of pain and sadness. When his new life is threatened, Franklin's obsession with Wonderland leads to madness as he does whatever it takes to be in Wonderland, including taking on the infamous Queen.

Audiences at the Herberger Theater Center will be the first to experience this vivid new musical production of Mad Hatter the Musical, which is on course for Broadway and the West End in the future. The creative team consists of award-winning composer and co-creator Michael J. Polo, book writer Vincent Connor, and songwriter Victor Valdez. The Center for Family Guidance, a mental health service firm, is a proud founding partner of Mad Hatter the Musical.

Single tickets and season subscriptions are now available at HerbergerTheater.org or by calling the Box Office at 602.252.8497.