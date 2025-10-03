Great Arizona Puppet Theater to Present HALLOWEEN HORRORS ADULT PUPPET SLAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present the Halloween Horrors Adult Puppet Slam on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for this one-night-only event, designed exclusively for ages 18 and older.

Audiences can expect a spirited evening of puppet hijinks that are spooky, frightful, funny, weird, and wonderful. The slam will showcase local puppetry artists alongside special guest The Slow Poisoner, with Daisy & Jingles serving as hosts.

Tickets are $20 per person, with discounts available for members. Advance purchase is required. This event is made possible in part by support from the Puppet Slam Network.

Halloween Horrors Adult Puppet Slam takes place Saturday, October 18, at 8:00 p.m. at the Great Arizona Puppet Theater (302 W. Latham St., Phoenix). Tickets are available at greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com or by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0. For more information, visit azpuppets.org.