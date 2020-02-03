Grammy Winning La Santa Cecilia Comes To Chandler May 10

The Grammy-winning band, LA SANTA CECILIA comes to the Chandler Center for the Arts on May 10 at 7:00 pm, as part of their 2020 Tour in support of their new self-titled album.

La Santa Cecilia exemplifies the modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music. The group draws inspiration from all over the world, utilizing Pan-American rhythms including cumbia, bossa-nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz and klezmer music.

Their unique sounds and the experience of their colorful, passionate performances continues to captivate both loyal fans and new listeners.

Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia is composed of accordionist and requinto player Jose 'Pepe' Carlos, bassist Alex Bendaña, percussionist Miguel 'Oso' Ramirez, and vocalist 'La Marisoul.'

With a captivating voice that sings about love, loss, and everyday struggles, the band has become the voice of a new bicultural generation in the United States, fully immersed in modern music, but always close to their Latin American influences and Mexican heritage.

La Santa Cecilia's released their debut album, Noche y Citas in 2011. The album was nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards for the single La Negra. El Valor in 2012 was named one of the best albums of the year by NPR's Alt Latino. In 2013, Treinta Días was released and went on to win the Grammy for Best Latin Rock Album, Alternative or Urban. In 2016, Buenaventura was nominated for a Latin Grammy in Best Pop/Rock Album category and a Grammy in the "Best Latin Urban, Rock or Alternative" category.

Their 7th album, self-titled La Santa Cecilia was released in October of 2019.

Tickets for LA SANTA CECILIA are $26, $36, $46 and are available at chandler center.org or ticketmaster.com.





