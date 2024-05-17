Review: PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS at TAZ Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is the latest offering from TAZ Theatre Company. It is a bold, astonishing, and urgent work that demands to be seen. Written by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Robert Encila, the play gives the audience a front row seat to the devastating effects of drug addiction. PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS features a knockout performance by Taigé Lauren as Emma. The play is surreal and minimalist in nature and does an effective job bringing the audience into Emma's world from beginning to end. And what a world it is!

It cannot be understated how powerful the ensemble cast is. They move deliberately as a group, portraying multiple characters at various times. The ensemble is there to move the plot forward, but they also serve as a lens with which we are able to view and better understand Emma. It may seem trivial to mention scene transitions, but this production had the finest scene transitions this critic has ever seen. The ensemble sweeps you up as lights and periaktoi change, and the scene transitions work beautifully as little scenes in their own right.

The principal cast is outstanding. Taigé Lauren, Josh Parra, Clark Ray, Susan Arnold, and Richard "Chomps" Thompson deserve a round of applause for their commitment to the piece. Taigé Lauren is equal parts comedic and tragic in her role as Emma. Having previously worked with Robert Encila on LUNGS at Live Theatre Workshop, Lauren is very much at home on the stage in this role. She paints a convincing picture of an addict and actress struggling to find her place in the world. Audience members who have any kind of personal struggle will immediately relate to Emma's emotional turmoil. Taigé Lauren alone is reason enough to see PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS.

Josh Parra and Clark Ray compliment Emma's journey very well. Parra, who plays Foster, injects sweetness and distant professionalism into his role and everything he does works. Clark Ray was terrifying at times and mesmerizing at others, and I always looked forward to seeing him take the stage. These two actors provided comic relief and tension. They were fantastic and should be commended for their performances.

Susan Arnold gave a commanding performance. At times, she was the heartbeat of the show, as many of her scenes are central to the story. Arnold's characters are all perfectly fleshed out, and each one very strong. Her stage presence is magnetic. Richard "Chomps" Thompson, who I have seen many times onstage, brings warm and sarcastic energy to his role. He is a skilled actor able to balance the razor's edge between serious and playful. His performance is outstanding here.

The production team for this project consists of Robert Encila, Linda Pierce, Chris Mason, Raulie Martinez, Clark Ray, and Gretchen Wirges. Every aspect of the show, from lighting to sound to costumes, is professional. TAZ Theatre Company is a force to be reckoned with, and I eagerly anticipate their next production. This company has carved out a place in Tucson theatre and audiences need to see this show. Robert Encila has staged an intimate and powerful production. PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is that rare play that audience members may find themselves wanting to return to for an additional viewing.

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS is a strong entry into the current season of Tucson theatre. The play runs May 17-26 at the Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre. Be advised that this play features strong adult content, images, and language. Don't miss this one. Tickets may be purchased at taztheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Michael Sultzbach

